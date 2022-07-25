Every Marvel movie and Disney Plus series planned for Phase 5 of the MCU

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to expand with Phase 5 set to feature the likes of Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Daredevil and plenty more new faces all making up the superhero franchise.

Set to be comprised of six movies and seven Disney Plus series, Marvel president Kevin Feige first announced the line-up at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Beginning in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, it will run end in July 2024 with Thunderbolts – making it the shortest phase yet.

It's still set to be one of the most ambitious with major crossovers, reinventions and introductions to characters that will be pivotal to the MCU going forward. It will also act as the middle arc in The Multiverse Saga with Phase 4 and Phase 6 bookending this trilogy of phases. To help you keep track of this, we've compiled together the full confirmed schedule for Phase 5 in chronological order. Enjoy!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return in the third Ant-Man movie to usher in Phase 5. The film will see Scott, Hope, Hank and Janet explore the Quantum Realm before coming into contact with Kang the Conqueror. MODOK will appear, while Bill Murray has been cast in an undisclosed villain role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors.

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, a six-part series that is described as a political thriller with Skrulls. It's set to be based on the storyline of the same name from the comics.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill and the Guardians must save the universe once again. James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time we see this line-up of characters together with Rocket set to be at the heart of the story. We're not ready to say goodbye.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Kementieff, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter.

Echo – Summer 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Set to pick up after the events of Hawkeye , Echo will follow Maya Lopez as she returns to her hometown to embrace her past and reconnect with her Native American roots.

Echo will star Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClamon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox.

Loki season 2 – Summer 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While little details are known as of yet, the second season of Loki will likely take place after the cliffhanger ending of season one that saw Loki in an alternative timeline where no one remembered him and statues of He Who Remains were found everywhere.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Rafael Casal.

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studio)

Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel teams up Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in The Marvels that will see Nia DaCosta step in as director. Zawe Ashton will portray the film's villain, while Khan's family will also appear.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teynoah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton.

Blade – November 3, 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marhershala Ali will step into the role of Blade after previously portraying Cornel "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Marvel's Luke Cage on Netflix. The first hint of the character appeared in a post-credits scene of The Eternals.

Ironheart – Fall 2023

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Dominque Thorne will lead the six-part Ironheart series as Riri Williams, a young inverter who makes a suit that can rival Tony Stark's own Iron Man. The character is set to first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November. Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Solo's Alden Ehrenreich have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023 / early 2024

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Serving as a spinoff series to WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as the malevolent witch Agatha Harkness. Jac Schaeffer will serve as writer and executive producer.

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

(Image credit: Netflix / Sarah Shatz)

After being cancelled by Netflix and then popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home , Charlie Cox is finally back as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Similarly, after making his own appearance in Hawkeye , Vincent D'Onofrio was confirmed to return as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The series will be made up of a whopping 18 episodes. It will also be interesting to see how the MCU adapts the Born Again comicbook story, considering that season three of the Netflix series already did this.

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie headlines the new Captain America movie, after officially taking up the mantle in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It will further explore the effects of Sam Wilson assuming the role of Cap from Steve Rogers.

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Set to conclude Phase 5 of the MCU, Thunderbolts is Marvel's answer to the Suicide Squad. The movie is set to feature multiple anti-villains likely put together by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has already shown up in Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Strong candidates for the team include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, The Winter Soldier and U.S. Agent.