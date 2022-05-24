Obi-Wan Kenobi director explains difference between shooting The Mandalorian and new Disney Plus show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow believes that one of the biggest differences between shooting The Mandalorian and the upcoming Disney Plus series with Ewan McGregor is dealing with legacy characters.

Speaking to T3 ahead of the new Star Wars series' debut later this week, Chow explained that there was more "freedom" with The Mandalorian as it was set five years after Return of the Jedi. It was also noted that the crew was working with a lot of new characters at the time, as opposed to Obi-Wan Kenobi that is bringing back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen from the prequel trilogy.

"You know, I think there were a number of differences. I think one of the biggest differences with The Mandalorian is that we were in a different time period, and we were with a lot of new characters. So there was a lot more sort of freedom and we didn’t have kind of the legacy aspect as much," she said.

"So I think the biggest challenge, and the thing that was honestly also very exciting about this project, is that it is legacy characters. So we’re right in the middle of the two trilogies. So there’s a lot more responsibility, and a lot more weight that came with it."

While the original Star Wars trilogy and The Mandalorian are known for more practical effects, the prequels are more CGI-heavy but each was ahead of its time. Obi-Wan Kenobi looks to pick up the mantle next.

"One thing that is really interesting for me, at least, is that the prequels, when George [Lucas] was doing them, he was obviously pushing digital technology. And he was right at the advent of that," Chow tells T3.

"He used it to do sort of a different form of storytelling with the prequels. And for me, it feels like we’re sort of continuing that tradition by using StageCraft and The Volume. And it’s been a really exciting sort of creative tool to use. And we used it on Kenobi to great effect."

StageCraft technology is a form of virtual filmmaking where live-action actors are surrounded by huge, high-definition LED walls helping to create the illusion of different planets and/or surroundings. Meanwhile, The Volume is a physical set at the centre of StageCraft that utilises large LED displays. Thankfully, we don't have to wait that much longer to see the technology in action once again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen with Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie all set to appear throughout the series. It will begin streaming exclusively across Disney Plus from May 27th, 2022.