Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer – I haven't been this excited for Star Wars since The Force Awakens

The first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is here. It's a heart-pumping 106-seconds that boasts Ewan McGregor's return as the beloved Jedi in the Star Wars universe for the first time in nearly 17 years – and it's fair to say: I'm a little excited.

Not since the first trailer for The Force Awakens have I been this interested in a Star Wars property. While the Mandalorian has proven its merits in two reasonably strong seasons of thrilling galactic action, drama and one incredibly cute, little green alien, my excitement going into the show was tepid at best. This, on the other hand, is different. This is Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. It doesn't get bigger than this.

Not only do I believe this show will be bigger than The Mandalorian (and most certainly The Book of Boba Fett), I'm more than confident that Obi-Wan will be the biggest series on Disney Plus yet. Whether that's WandaVision or Hawkeye, there's simply nothing that will stand in this show's way. Everyone loves the character and it's set in one of the most interesting times in the Star Wars universe – when the Empire ruled.

Let's start off by breaking the trailer down. We first see the familiar face of Obi-Wan traversing the sands of Tatooine while discussing the downfall of the Jedi. We even get a look at a young Luke Skywalker, as he pretends to take part in podracing. It's adorable and reminds us that Podracing has always been cool. There I said it.

It's then at the 30-second mark that the trailer really amps up as the unforgettable Duel of the Fates theme enters. We don't deserve John Williams. The prequels had some good things (not many) but Duel of the Fates might top the lot. Absolutely euphoric. The music in part harkens back to the epic encounter between Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan in The Phantom Menance while hinting at the already confirmed confrontation between the latter and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Is this the most anticipated rematch in entertainment? I'd say so.

We are then treated to our first look at the Grand Inquisitor, who is making his transition from the animated series, Star Wars Rebels, into live-action with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fast-forward through a montage of the Jedi visiting the new planet of Daiyu, inspired by Hong Kong, as well as the introduction of the Third Sister, Reva, and the return of Luke's uncle Owen. I'm so thankful we're leaving Tatooine. We've seen too much of it. A new planet is long overdue. Maybe we could even get a return to the lave planet of Mustafar, where Anakin and Obi-Wan last had their final duel in Revenge of the Sith.

Years in the making, Obi-Wan Kenobi was initially supposed to be a film centred on the character from director Stephen Daldry, however, once the Han Solo spinoff movie failed commercially (I liked it), everything was scrapped. So to finally be here, nearly two decades on with Ewan McGregor reprising the iconic role is everything I've wanted.

Like many others, Obi-Wan has always been my favourite Star Wars character. I always remember seeing Attack of the Clones in cinema as a kid (don't worry my parents loved me), only to be mesmerised by McGregor's performance. He was without a doubt the best thing from the prequels so it's great to finally see the actor (hopefully) in something of some decent quality within the Star Wars universe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to begin streaming exclusively across Disney Plus on May 25th, 2022. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed a number of episodes of The Mandalorian.

