Top 3 new shows to watch on Disney Plus for February 2022

What should I watch? That age-old question. Wouldn't it be easier if just for once we turned on Disney Plus and knew exactly what to start streaming immediately without the need to scroll for a good 20 minutes or so? "It's impossible," I hear you yell at your monitors / mobile / whatever device you are reading this on.

Whether it's Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic or just Disney itself, there's so much quality content to choose from. Well hopefully, we can solve this first-world problem by outlining what's exactly worth watching on Disney Plus for the month of February 2022.

Something worth noting ahead of time is that these picks are specifically taken from Disney Plus in the UK – apologies, US folks. The good news is that you can always grab one of the best VPNs on the market and start streaming everything that's available here today. With that, let's get started.

Pam & Tommy

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

After seeing Colin Farrell's transformation into the Penguin for The Batman , I thought nothing could top it. Enter Lily James as Pamela Andreson. The new biographical drama, Pam & Tom, tells the true story of the Baywatch actress' relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and how their sex tape went public.

Rolling out episodes on a weekly basis (five of eight are currently available at the time of writing), it's the performances and surprisingly heartfelt moments that stand out most. Backed up by Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, providing plenty of laughs as two goofballs, this limited series is quickly turning into a must-watch. If you do enjoy this, it's also worth checking out The Dirt on Netflix , which delves into the rebellious early years of Motley Crue.

Atlanta

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

I only stumbled upon Atlanta a few months ago but the eccentric comedy-drama about a rapper named Paper Boi and his music manager has quickly become one of my favourite new shows in years. Created and starring Donald Glover, I've been a big fan of the multi-talented actor / comedian / rapper / pretty much everything, since the days of Derrick Comedy. Season 3 is set to premiere in March with the fourth and final season due later this year, so there's no better time to catch up.

What's so brilliant about Atlanta is that every episode has its own style while also addressing uncomfortable topics like race, drug use, police brutality, gang violence, feminism, transphobia, and more. It does all of this in a smart, sophisticated way, sheerly down to top-notch scriptwriting from Glover. It also boasts one of the most talented casts on TV right now with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. There's also a Black Justin Bieber. Need I say more!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

While we wait for Moon Knight to hit Disney Plus next month, Marvel Studios has gradually been releasing one-hour documentaries, giving us a fascinating look behind the scenes at its blockbuster superhero shows and films.

From WandaVision and Loki to Black Widow and Shang-Chi, the series is an interesting deep-dive at the filmmaking process with great insight from the cast and crw, including how they pull off some of the biggest stunts in Hollywood. With the recent additions of Hawkeye and Eternals, this takes the total episode run up to a very manageable eight, all helping to fuel the hype factor into the next MCU release.

Still undecided? Check out T3's top picks for the best new movies to watch on Disney Plus for February 2022.