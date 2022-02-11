It looks like Netflix's Marvel shows are heading to Disney Plus

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and all other Marvel series on Netflix appear to be leaving the streaming platform at the end of the month.

A message has begun displaying itself across the Marvel TV series on Netflix whenever an episode is started, notifying users that the "show is available until 28th February". While unconfirmed, this potentially could mean the Marvel properties are heading to Disney Plus with The Walt Disney Company looking to bring all the superhero shows under one banner.

T3 has verified that this message is being displayed across a number of Marvel shows, including Daredevil, Luke Cage and The Defenders. We could only confirm it was appearing for Netflix in the US, however. The message was not appearing at all for Netflix UK across TV, browser or mobile (at the time of writing).

The reasoning behind believing these shows will land on Disney Plus is because The Walt Disney company owns the rights to Marvel license and previously loaned them out to Netflix before Disney Plus even existed. It began after the success of The Avengers back in 2012 with Daredevil then premiering as the first series on Netflix in April 2015.

The full list of Marvel shows on Netflix can be found below:

Daredevil S1 to S3

Jessica Jones S1 to S3

Luke Cage S1 to S2

Iron Fist S1 to S2

The Defenders S1

The Punisher S1 to S2

There's also the fact that if you've been paying any form of attention to the superhero genre as of late, you'll be aware that several Marvel characters from the Netflix universe have been making their way over to the MCU, such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye .

T3 has reached out to Netflix and Disney Plus for comment. We'll naturally update this article as soon as we hear anything.