5 new Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video movies to watch this weekend

What to watch this weekend? As Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video continue to expand their ever-growing catalogue of top content, it can be difficult to decide what to actually start streaming.

Well, it's not going to change anytime soon as a whole host of new movies have just been added, meaning there's a bigger selection than ever. From comedies to dramas to the describe new multiverse experience with Michelle Yeoh, there are plenty of good films to invest in this weekend.

To help with this, T3 has rounded up the biggest and best new releases available across the many streaming services available today. Enjoy!

Hustle

(Image credit: Scott Yamano / Netflix)

We all love a comeback. Following a refreshing performance in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler looks to be on to another winner with Hustle, a new sports drama from Jeremiah Zagar. As an ageing international basketball scout, Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) discovers a potential superstar and sets out to prove that both of them have got what it takes to make it in the NBA. Alongside the likes of Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Juancho Hernangómez, the film has surprisingly been generating a lot of buzz with both critics and audiences.

Stream Hustle on Netflix (opens in new tab) now

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Image credit: A24)

Forget Doctor Strange , this is the multiverse movie to see. Everything Everywhere All at Once has Michelle Yeoh swept into different universes as she explores what her life could have been if different decisions were made. It's received universal acclaim since its debut in cinemas, accumulating over $80 million worldwide to become distributor A24's highest-grossing film ever – ironically, taking over from Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler.

Buy Everything Everywhere All at Once on Amazon Prime Video (US) (opens in new tab) now

Fire Island

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Two best friends (played by Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) venture to Fire Island, the famous gay village located off the South Shore of Long Island, looking for the best summer ever. Directed by Andrew Ahn, this modern rom-com takes direct inspiration from Pride and Prejudice while bringing a different twist to the well-known story that is perfect to celebrate Pride month.

Stream Fire Island on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (UK and Ireland) and Hulu (opens in new tab) (US) now

Jackass 4.5

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures )

Sometimes seeing a man getting hit in the testicles is enough. That's Jackass in a nutshell with the fourth film, Jackass Forever, receiving a separate exclusive version for Netflix in Jackass 4.5. Essentially made up of unused footage that didn't make it into the original cut, we see Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and the rest of the crew in some truly insane stunts that you definitely shouldn't attempt yourself. It also gives some insight behind the scenes into the making of it all.

Stream Jackass 4.5 on Netflix (opens in new tab) now

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Now, this was an unexpected treat. Animated films are a dime a dozen these days but Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers harkens back to the days of Roger Rabbit with a clever live-action/animated hybrid that serves up a decent dose of comedy. Starring Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, the 97-minute flick doesn't waste any time, motoring along at a good pace as the anthropomorphic chipmunks investigate the disappearance of several cartoon characters. Fun for kids and parents alike, the movie is full of brilliant and bizarre cameos to keep you entertained.

Stream Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) now