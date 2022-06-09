Disney Plus gives Marvel fans a cool, new free update

Disney Plus has just rolled out a new free update for Marvel fans that will allow users to watch the full Defenders suite of titles in stunning 4K resolution.
The new streaming quality is available to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, as well as the Avengers-style team-up show, The Defenders. All of these shows were originally developed by Netflix, however, The Walt Disney Company decided to not license out the rights anymore, meaning the Marvel shows all moved to Disney Plus earlier this year.
While all of these characters were originally not thought to be canon to the MCU, this has all changed over the last seven months with Charlie Cox turning up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a certain fan-favourite villain making an appearance in Hawkeye too.
Whether more Netflix Marvel characters will show up in further MCU shows is yet to be seen, though a recent report (via Variety (opens in new tab)) stated that a new Daredevil Disney Plus series is now in the works, with Charlie Cox set to return as the 'Man Without Fear'.
"Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil AKA Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist AKA Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City," reads the series synopsis. "This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who reluctantly realize they just might be stronger when teamed together."
The full list of Marvel shows on Disney Plus, that are now available to watch in 4K, include:
- Daredevil S1 to S3
- Jessica Jones S1 to S3
- Luke Cage S1 to S2
- Iron Fist S1 to S2
- The Defenders S1
- The Punisher S1 to S2
Alongside the new 4K enhancement, Disney Plus has just released the first episode of Ms. Marvel – the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. Starring the instantly likeable Iman Vellani, the visually stunning show is set in New Jersey as Captain Marvel fanatic Kamala Khan deals with the everyday life of being a teenager – that is, until she gets superpowers.
For anyone that has been on the fence about the new MCU shows, Ms. Marvel is well worth checking out, as not only does it bring something different to the table but it is generally just very fun.