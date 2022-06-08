Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus – here's what you need to know about the new MCU show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ms. Marvel, the latest show set within the MCU, launches today and will see Iman Vellani suit up as Marvel's first Muslim superhero.

Exclusive to Disney Plus, the six-part original series tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen growing up in Jersey City. As an avid gamer and fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is obsessed with Earth's mightiest heroes – particularly Captain Marvel – however, struggles to fit in at school and sometimes at home. That is until she gets superpowers like her heroes.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, best known for his work on Loki and Sex Education, Ms. Marvel will debut with episode one on June 7th, 2022. It will be the seventh TV series from Marvel Studios, with the character already planned to appear in another upcoming MCU movie.

Check out the trailer for Ms. Marvel below:

How to Watch Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel is exclusive to Disney Plus meaning you need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the new MCU show. It will not be available anywhere else and won't be available to watch in cinemas either.

A Disney Plus subscription can be purchased at $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month or alternatively, there is an annual subscription priced at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year.

Ms. Marvel will premiere at 12AM PT/ 3AM ET / 8AM GMT on June 8th, 2022 with the weekly six-episode series concluding on July 13th, 2022.

What to know and watch beforehand

(Image credit: Marvel Comics )

A relatively new superhero in comparison to the rest of the Avengers, Ms. Marvel made her first comicbook appearance in August 2013 as part of Captain Marvel #14. Six months later, the character headlined her own solo comic. Kamala Khan also expanded into mainstream media as the main character in 2020's Marvel's Avengers video game.

Kamala originally develops her superpowers via Terrigen Mists from Terrigen Crystals, which enable Terrigeneisis (a sort of metamorphosis) that transforms her body molecules into a polymorph, allowing her shape and size to be changed at will. The character then frequently enlarges her fists to fight enemies, similar to Mr. Fantastic. She can also increase or decrease her size like Ant-Man.

These powers will be slightly different in the Disney Plus series due to the continuity in the comics not matching up to MCU, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige (via The Direct ).

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

In preparation for the new series, it's well worth having a rewatch of Captain Marvel with the superhero a fan-favourite of Ms. Marvel. We wouldn't also be shocked to see a cameo from Brie Larson as Carol Danvers as the pair will come together in the upcoming 2023 movie, The Marvels.

Otherwise, Avengers: Endgame is another good choice as not only do we get more Captain Marvel, but we see the ramifications of the snap from Thanos that will likely play a part in the series.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. It will begin streaming across Disney Plus on July 8th, 2022.