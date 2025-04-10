This Disney Plus favourite had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes last season – here's when the new one is out
It's an Emmy award-winning show
Quick Summary
The official launch date for Welcome to Wrexham Season Four has been revealed.
This is exactly when you can keep up with the latest from the team.
Thanks to the ongoing work of the best streaming services on the market, there is a seemingly never-ending torrent of content to get your teeth into these days. But just because there's lots out there doesn't always mean there's something worth watching.
All of the big players – Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and more – have a healthy mix of top-quality content and some more, erm, questionable entertainment.
But one of the best shows in recent times has to be Welcome to Wrexham. Broadcast on Disney Plus, it fuses the Hollywood superstardom of club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with the ragtag nature of the lower leagues of English football.
Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting season four of the show – and now we know exactly when it will air. As announced by Disney, the season will premiere on Friday 16 May 2025.
It's no wonder the anticipation for the next season has been so intense. The previous three seasons have all scored hire than 90% on the entertainment critic site, Rotten Tomatoes.
It goes even further, though, with the previous season scoring a perfect 100%. That's no mean feat, and serves to showcase why the series has garnered such attention.
This season follows both the men's and women's teams as they battle to continue their ascents to the top flights of their respective sports. As ever, we're also treated some off-field exploits from the Hollywood duo, beloved Executive Director, Humphrey Kerr, and the fans and players involved.
If you're not already subscribed to Disney Plus, you won't have to pay much to get in on the action. Plans start at just £4.99 per month, allowing users to experience all of the action from Wrexham to the far side of the Galaxy for the price of a cup of coffee.
That also comes with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime, making it a really stress-free option for those looking to get a wide range of entertainment.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
