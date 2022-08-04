Disney Plus: Marvel unexpectedly casts RuPaul's Drag Race star in Ironheart series

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars winner Shea Couleé has been cast in an upcoming Marvel series set for Disney Plus within the MCU.

As first reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), before being confirmed by the drag queen herself (via Instagram (opens in new tab)), Couleé will be joining the Ironheart series alongside Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Solo 's Alden Ehrenreich, among others. This will mark her first major role in the world of acting, following multiple appearances on season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race and season five of All-Stars.

Ironheart will follow Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. The character will first debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. No details surrounding Couleé's role have been disclosed at this time.

T3 has reached out to Disney for comment.

"I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine," wrote Couleé.

"Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. ‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all."

Marvel recently unveiled its next two big Avengers movies at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars – both of which will come out within six months of one another. The latter of which just found its director in Destin Daniel Cretton . Marvel also announced its full slate of Phase 5 movies and series that are set to release over the next few years.

Ironheart will star Dominque Thorne, Lyric Ross, Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich and Shea Couleé. It will consist of six episodes and is expected to premiere in late 2023 on Disney Plus.