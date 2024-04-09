TAG Heuer unveil a quartet of quality timepieces at Watches and Wonders

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled four different models as part of their Watches and Wonders output. That includes three staggering chronographs and a trio of 36mm Carrera models.

Watches and Wonders is finally upon us, and many brands have wasted no time in unveiling their latest timepieces. Chief among them is TAG Heuer – a brand with a fantastic track record for making fantastic watches that defy their price point.

Here, the brand have unveiled four new timepieces. Interestingly, that consists of three different chronographs, as well as a handful of 36mm Carrera variants.

Let's kick off with their new TAG Heuer Monaco. This is a split seconds chronograph, effectively allowing users to track two separate events which start at the same time, but finish separately. Think of a running race, for example.

The model comes in two different finishes – brushed titanium with blue accents, and DLC black titanium with red accents. Priced at a cool CHF 165,000 – about £144,000 – this nifty timer is available from June 2024.

Next up is the TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper. Following on from that release last year, we find this classic chronograph in a sumptuous pink gold case.

You'll find the same colourful sub dials present and correct, with a Heuer 02 calibre inside. Priced at CHF 21,000 (c.£18,350), this is a really lovely design which should stand the test of time.

Good things come in threes, and this TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is a fantastic third piece of the TAG Heuer puzzle. Likely to be the pick of the bunch for most people, this reference pays homage to an original Heuer Chronograph reference from back in the day.

A silver sunray dial sits with a black flange surrounding it. That's a 39mm case, and also offers 100m of water resistance. At CHF 6,500 (c.£5,650), this is a really special looking timepiece for – relatively speaking, of course – not a lot of cash.

Last, but certainly not least, the brand has unveiled a trio of 36mm Carrera Date models. These models are designed to epitomise the essence of feminine sophistication, with svelte, sleek designs.

The first is a steel model, with a mother of peal dial and a diamond-set flange. 76 sparkly gems sit there, shining onto rose gold plated indexes, hands and logos.

Then, there are a duo of two tone models. The first pairs a steel and rose gold case and bracelet combo with a copper dial. The other takes the mother of pearl dial and diamond-set flange from the first variant we mentioned. This time, though, diamond indices are also added, for added sparkle.

Like the new release? Be sure to check out our other Luxury Watch Month coverage, for more top timepieces.