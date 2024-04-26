A Week on the Wrist with the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin

This month is Luxury Watches Month here at T3, and what better way to celebrate than by getting hands on with a host of top timepieces?

We've dedicated this month to bringing the best watches on the market in front of your eyes. That includes a whole host of content from Watches and Wonders 2024, as well as some helpful guides and tips.

Here, though, it's back to what we do best – getting hands on with great watches. What better place to start than with this Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin.

The brand was started by watch design legend, Gerald Genta, and features a signature "smile" at the 6 o'clock position. Let's dive in and take a closer look at this piece.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's start with some specs. My review unit here pairs a rose gold case with an absolutely stunning chocolate coloured dial. That employs a sunburst effect which is flawless, and plays with the light perfectly.

That case sits 39mm wide and 41.7mm long. That's an important measurement, as the case is rectangular rather than square.

One of the most remarkable measurements on this device is the thickness. At just 8.7mm tall, this sits really neatly on the wrist without imposing on the wearer.

Inside, an in-house GCA 3002 calibre keeps things powered. That's a beautifully finished movement, with Cotes de Genève and perlage finishing employed.

It's not just a pretty face, though. That movement packs in a 50 hour power reserve, with a 4Hz beat rate. It also sits just 3.7mm thick, enabling the overall thickness to be as slim as possible.

That's attached to a Vulcanized rubber strap. It's perhaps not what you'd expect from a luxury watch, though it is one of the best rubber straps I've ever used. More than anything else, the rubber is laced with a vanilla scent. That makes the whole watch smell really sweet – a neat and classy touch!

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin like to wear?

On the wrist, this is a really magnificent thing. Those slim case dimensions really play their part here, with a diminutive experience on the wrist. You'll never find it catching, instead simply going under the radar.

The strap is effortlessly comfortable, too. You might not expect to find a rubber strap on a five-figure watch, but don't discount it too quickly. The material is just brilliantly easy to wear.

One thing to note, though, is the weight distribution. Pairing a lightweight rubber strap with a gold case does make for a slightly mismatched experience. If you wear it even slightly loose, the watch will roll around quite significantly on your wrist. It's not the biggest issue, but worth noting.

Overall, though, it's a truly lovely watch to wear. Little touches like the vanilla scent and the shine of that gold case just make for an elevated experience.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin worth the money?

This is a tough one. My review unit packs in a precious metal case, elevating its price tag to a cool £29,600. That's a frankly absurd amount of money for the vast majority of us, and it's only fair to recognise that upfront.

With that being said, it's certainly not overpriced as a luxury watch. You're in the bracket of Patek Phillippe and Audemars Piguet, which is great company given the heritage of this brand. The key difference here, though, is that Gerald Charles models are available at their retail price, while the others will command insanely inflated prices on the secondary market.

There is no doubt in my mind that this watch can hold its own in that world. It's insanely well made, with sublime finishing and a really lovely design.

Far more than any other brand, I think the Maestro 2.0's biggest problem is the newly released Gerald Charles Masterlink. That's a slightly a more wearable watch, with an even nicer movement in the back. Still, there are worse problems to have.