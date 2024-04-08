The first ever Gerald Charles watch with an integrated bracelet is here

Quick Summary Gerald Charles have just unveiled their latest timepiece – the Gerald Charles Masterlink. Marking the first integrated bracelet model from the brand, the Masterlink continues the lineage of the great Gerald Genta.

In the last few years, the market for the best watches has been dominated by a handful of models. Those popular integrated bracelet sports watches have proven themselves to be very on trend, shaping the rest of the market significantly.

While those with deep pockets fawn over models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillippe Nautilus, the influence has traversed down to more affordable timepieces too. Popular models like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve have opened the door for more people to get in on the trend.

Now, another brand has introduced their first ever integrated bracelet model – and this one is a bit special. The Gerald Charles Masterlink is the first integrated bracelet from the brand, which was established in 2000 by legendary watch designer, Gerald Genta.

For the unaware, Genta is the creative vision behind watches like the Royal Oak and the Nautilus, to name a few. Towards the end of his career, the Gerald Charles brand was created to continue his work.

The bulk of the development here went into that bracelet. With such a unique case shape, the team worked to retain the signature "smile" throughout the bracelet. That can be seen, as one of side of the bracelet features curved links, which straighten out as it reaches the flat case edge.

Inside, an in-house calibre GCA 3002 features an offset micro-rotor. That's also decorated with a mix of snailing, Cotes de Geneve and circular graining. The result is something almost as beautiful as the front of the watch.

Speaking of which, this model features a sumptuous dial. In either blue or silver, the dial features a vertical sunburst finish. It's classy, and unmistakably Genta in its execution.

It's still not quite the best thing about this watch, though. No, that is the thickness. Or perhaps thinness is a more appropriate term here, as the whole thing sits just 7.9mm off the wrist. That's a blink-and-you-might-miss-it figure, which will surely look stunning in wear.

Priced at £18,400, this is certainly an investment. Still, with the ever-escalating pricing and scarcity of his other designs, this might just be the cheapest way to get a Gerald Genta designed timepiece on your wrist.