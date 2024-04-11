This watch uses unique technology to make you smell better

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin have unveiled a stunning watch concept which releases fragrance as you move. The Vacheron Constantin Egerie is a masterpiece, designed in collaboration with master perfumers and fashion designers.

When you think of the best watches, there are a multitude of technologies which may come to mind. These devices are jam packed with cool features and complications.

But I'm out at Watches and Wonders 2024, and I've just seen a watch with a feature that I've never heard of before. The Vacheron Constantin Egerie is a new collaboration with Yiqing Ying, which fuses haute horology, haute couture and haute parfumerie.

Confused? You probably should be. In essence, this limited edition watch features a trio of straps infused with nano-particles of a specially designed perfume. These rupture randomly as the wearer moves, releasing a burst of fragrance.

That scent has been crafted by Dominque Ropion. For the unaware, Ropion is widely considered to be the greatest master perfumer currently in the game.

Sadly, that model won't be available to you or I. It's a concept in essence, on show in Geneva but only intended to be produced once. Still it's a cool idea, and one which could certainly have a place in the luxury watch market.

Alongside that model, there is a limited edition of 100 pieces which will be on sale. That uses the same design as the one-off, with the addition of Arabic numerals on the dial.

You'll find the crown at the 2 o'clock position, along with a simply stunning moonphase dial. That's complete with purple toned clouds, matching the hue of the dial.

The case is crafted from 5N pink gold, with a 37mm diameter. That is helped out by the crown, which sits at the 2 o'clock position. That keeps it nice and tight to the case dimensions, which is perfect for smaller wrists.

You'll find 58 round-cut diamonds on the bezel, with a further 34 encircling the moonphase dial. That totals a minimum of 1.10 carats. Plus, while you may not get the perfume capsule strap, you will get a choice of three different leather straps.

Users will get a Lilac alligator leather, a powder pink grained calfskin leather, and night blue satin-effect calfskin leather strap included, each with a 5N pink gold buckle. Limited to just 100 individually numbered pieces, these are sure to sell out quickly.