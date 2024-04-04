Orient celebrates 20 years of Mako dive watch with new limited edition timepiece

Japanese watchmaker Orient has revealed a new watch in celebration of 20 years of its Mako dive watch collection.

Limited to 3,000 examples worldwide, the watch features a wave design on its graduated blue dial – inspired by the sea, of course – and the dial shifts from black to blue, too. It’s a smart design that helps the 20th anniversary model stand out from the rest of the Mako family.

Also featured on this model are its gold coloured hands and ‘Anniversary Edition’ inscription at the four o’clock position. Being a dive-style watch, it's fitted with a unidirectional rotating bezel with an aluminium insert, along with a guarded, screw-down crown at the usual position.

(Image credit: Orient)

There’s also a day and date window, and on the stainless steel case back you’ll find a ‘20th Anniversary Edition’ inscription, along with a serial number identifying it as one of the 3,000 built. The watch is powered by Orient’s own F6922 calibre in-house automatic mechanical movement, with 22 jewels and a power reserve of up to 40 hours.

The dial is protected by a domed sapphire crystal and water resistance is 20 bar, or 200 metres. It’s worth noting that this means the 20th anniversary Mako does not meet the ISO dive watch standards (which require water resistance to be at least 300 metres), but that’s really just a technicality.

This is a fairly large watch, with its stainless steel case measuring 46.8mm tall, 41.8mm wide and with a thickness of 12.8mm. The timepiece comes with a matching 22mm stainless steel bracelet with tri-fold deployant buckle.

Priced at £424.99, the Orient Mako 20th Anniversary Edition is available now.