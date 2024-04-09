Vacheron Constantin Overseas range gets a colourful upgrade

Quick Summary As part of Watches and Wonders 2024, Vacheron Constantin have unveiled the latest update to their Overseas collection. That sees pink gold cases and green dials employed on four of their references.

Watches and Wonders 2024 is officially underway, with the promise of top timepieces from some of the most respected brands in the world. It also happens to coincide with Luxury Watches Month here at T3, making this latest release even sweeter.

What release, I hear you ask? Well, the good folks over at Vacheron Constantin have just unveiled the latest iteration of their iconic Overseas model.

That sees the timepiece enjoy a green dial and a pink gold case. The range consists of four different models – the standard date only 41mm, a diamond-encrusted 35mm, a chronograph and a dual-time model.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Let's kick off with the standard 41mm model. That packs in the same 5100 calibre as others variants of this model, complete with a 22k gold oscillating weight and around 60 hours of power reserve.

It sits just 11mm thick too. That's pretty good going, and should help to keep things nice and easy to wear. On top of that, you'll find a staggering 150m of water resistance, which should help to inspire users to go anywhere and do anything with this timepiece.

Then, there is the 35mm Overseas model. This is more geared towards the female consumer, with a bezel set with 90 round-cut diamonds. That doesn't detract from the spec sheet, though, with this one sitting just 9.33mm thick and still enjoying 150m of water resistance.

In fact, the biggest change – other than the size and diamonds, of course – is the movement. The 1088/1 is a 4Hz movement which offers around 40 hours of power reserve. Beyond that though, it's pretty much identical to the 5100 found in the 41mm variant.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Next up, we have the Overseas Chronograph. That's a model which has surged in popularity of late, offering three sub dials and a date window at the 4:30 position.

Here, the 5200 movement offers 52 hours of power reserve. Users will also get full chronograph functionality, with a central seconds hand, a 30 minute counter at the 3 o'clock position and a 12 hour counter at the 6 o'clock position.

Last, but by no means least, is the Overseas Dual-Time. That – as the name probably gives away – enables users to track two different time zones at once.

The 5110 DT movement packs in central hour, minute and second hands, as well as a shorter second hour hand. At 6 o'clock, a date dial sits, while the 9'clock sub dial plays home to an AM/PM indicator for the home time zone.