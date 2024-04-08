Arnold & Son explore new territories with sporty maritime chronometer watch

Quick Summary Arnold & Son has released a new Longitude Titanium collection, a COSC-certified chronometer with sports-chic accents and three different dial colours. Prices are yet to be confirmed, although they could be announced during Watches and Wonders 2024.

Ahead of this week’s Watches and Wonders event, Arnold & Son has released its latest watch, the Longitude Titanium. A clear move away from the elaborate designs that Arnold & Son is known for, the Longitude Titanium is a COSC-certified chronometer watch that’s being described as ‘sports-chic’.

The new Longitude Titanium pays tribute to English watchmaker, John Arnold. Inspired by marine chronometers, Arnold played a key role in calculating longitude at sea in the late 1700s, and is a huge source of inspiration for Arnold & Son.

The construction, design and accents of John Arnold’s marine chronometers were adapted to withstand harsh conditions on the high seas. The watches were designed to be classic and functional, something that Arnold & Son has taken inspiration from with its new Longitude Titanium watch .

The Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium is a combination of sporty and maritime accents in one timepiece. The 42.5mm case is made from titanium and has an integrated bracelet, a newer feature to the Arnold & Son portfolio. The shape and profile of the watch is inspired by sailing boats, with maritime features included throughout the design. For example, the base of the bezel is graduated with 60 notes as a tribute to the fluted ring of John Arnold’s marine chronometers.

Powered by the A&S6302 self-winding calibre movement, the Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium is certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC). The movement is wound by an oscillating weight, and has a shape reminiscent of an 18th century English frigate, another nod to John Arnold and sailing during this time.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

The dial of the Longitude Titanium has a vertical satin-finish and is relatively simple, with white and silver hour markers and hands, and a choice of blue, green or gold dials. There’s a power reserve display at the 12 o’clock position and a seconds counter at six o’clock, but aside from that, the design is fairly subtle.

While there’s many aesthetic reasons why the Longitude Titanium is more laid back than other Arnold & Son creations, this watch might be a little too simple for me. I’m used to seeing Arnold & Son timepieces with intricate tourbillons and stunningly carved dials, like the elaborate design inspired by the Year of the Dragon .

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having said that, the craftsmanship is impressive as always, and the more streamlined design could allow more customers to indulge in an Arnold & Son watch. Prices for the Longitude Titanium are yet to be confirmed, but we could expect them to be announced during Watches and Wonders 2024.