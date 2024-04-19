OMEGA counts down to Paris 2024 Olympics with new Speedmaster Chronoscope

There’s less than 100 days to go until the 2024 Olympic Games begins in Paris, and OMEGA has revealed a new model of its iconic Speedmaster to celebrate.

OMEGA has been the official timekeeper of the Olympic since 1932, so a new watch to celebrate Paris 2024 really shouldn’t come as a surprise. What we perhaps weren’t expecting, however, is that the first Paris 2024 special (of several, we suspect) is a take on a lesser-known member of the Speedmaster family.

It’s called the Speedmaster Chronoscope and it’s a 43 mm timepiece available in gold, black and white colour ways to match the official colours of Paris 2024.

The collection is made up of two models. The first has a stainless steel case and bracelet and an anodised aluminium bezel, while the other pairs a ceramic bezel with 18K ‘Moonshine gold’ for the case and bracelet – that’s the name used for Omega’s yellow gold alloy.

Both watches feature a silver white opaline dial with three dark grey timing scales in a snail-like formation at its centre. These include a pulsometer scale (used to measure one’s pulse) and a telemeter scale, plus there’s a traditional tachymeter on the bezel, as found on other Speedmaster watches and used to calculate the average speed of an object travelling a known distance.

Both watches punctuate their dials with hands and numerical hour markers finished in Moonshine gold, plus a pair of black subdials showing a 12-hour and 60-minute counter, also with Moonshine detailing.

Each variant is available with either a bracelet or a perforated leather strap, and both have a caseback finished with a large Paris 2024 logo. The watches are water resistant to 50 metres and use OMEGA's 9908 calibre manually-wound mechanical movement, which has a power reserve of 60 hours.

Prices start at £8,600 for the stainless steel model on a leather strap, rising to £9,300 for the same model with a bracelet. The Moonshine gold model is priced at £30,900 on a leather strap and £48,500 with a bracelet.

