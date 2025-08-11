Forget Rolex – Seiko just dropped the real Pepsi watch

Quick Summary Think Rolex makes the Pepsi? Think again. A new Seiko collaboration has brought the cola company to its watches, officially.

When lovers of the best watches on the market think of Pepsi, chances are the iconic cola beverage isn't the first thing on their minds. For many, the Rolex GMT Master II with a blue and red bezel is known and loved as the Pepsi.

Still, there's no official connection between the two brands. For that, you'll need to turn to the wonderful world of Seiko, as the Japanese brand has just unveiled a duet of pieces in collaboration with Pepsi.

Those sit within the Seiko 5 Sports collection, which also means they represent incredible value. The range starts from just £330 (approx. €380 / US$445 / AU$680) which is really affordable for something which looks this good.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The collection includes two watches, both of which feature the classic 5 Sports dive watch-inspired design language, with the colour palate of the Pepsi and Pepsi Max cans, respectively. The black model features a larger 42mm case diameter, and is offered on a black rubber strap.

That's also a GMT model, with the brand's 4R34 automatic GMT movement inside. It sits a mere 13.56mm tall, which is pretty good given the added complication on offer here.

The silverwhite option comes with the smaller 38mm case diameter, which should make it a more attractive prospect for those with smaller wrists. That's offered on a matching steel bracelet, and lends a ying-and-yang look to the two models side-by-side.

(Image credit: Seiko)

That one makes use of the simpler 4R36 movement, which offers day and date complications in addition to a central three-hand movement. Both models feature the Pepsi logo at the six o'clock position to round out the collection.

The models are available from the start of September, with a limit of 7,000 pieces per variant being offered globally. While it won't be for everyone, I think it's a really sensible move from the brand.

Being able to claim the actual Pepsi watch is a no brainer, and the designs are certain to have a mass appeal. If you're able to get your hands on one, it should make for a refreshing addition to your collection.