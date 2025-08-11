Forget Rolex – Seiko just dropped the real Pepsi watch
This is a killer release
Quick Summary
Think Rolex makes the Pepsi? Think again.
A new Seiko collaboration has brought the cola company to its watches, officially.
When lovers of the best watches on the market think of Pepsi, chances are the iconic cola beverage isn't the first thing on their minds. For many, the Rolex GMT Master II with a blue and red bezel is known and loved as the Pepsi.
Still, there's no official connection between the two brands. For that, you'll need to turn to the wonderful world of Seiko, as the Japanese brand has just unveiled a duet of pieces in collaboration with Pepsi.
Those sit within the Seiko 5 Sports collection, which also means they represent incredible value. The range starts from just £330 (approx. €380 / US$445 / AU$680) which is really affordable for something which looks this good.
The collection includes two watches, both of which feature the classic 5 Sports dive watch-inspired design language, with the colour palate of the Pepsi and Pepsi Max cans, respectively. The black model features a larger 42mm case diameter, and is offered on a black rubber strap.
That's also a GMT model, with the brand's 4R34 automatic GMT movement inside. It sits a mere 13.56mm tall, which is pretty good given the added complication on offer here.
The silverwhite option comes with the smaller 38mm case diameter, which should make it a more attractive prospect for those with smaller wrists. That's offered on a matching steel bracelet, and lends a ying-and-yang look to the two models side-by-side.
That one makes use of the simpler 4R36 movement, which offers day and date complications in addition to a central three-hand movement. Both models feature the Pepsi logo at the six o'clock position to round out the collection.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The models are available from the start of September, with a limit of 7,000 pieces per variant being offered globally. While it won't be for everyone, I think it's a really sensible move from the brand.
Being able to claim the actual Pepsi watch is a no brainer, and the designs are certain to have a mass appeal. If you're able to get your hands on one, it should make for a refreshing addition to your collection.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.