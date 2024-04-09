Bulgari’s new Octo Finissimo Ultra sets record as the world’s thinnest watch

QUICK SUMMARY Bulgari has unveiled the Octo Finissimo Ultra, the world’s thinnest watch to date, and the world’s thinnest chronometer-certified watch. Limited to 20 pieces, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra is record-breaking with its 1.7mm thickness. Other novelties from Bulgari announced at Watches and Wonders include the Serpenti x Tadao Ando collaboration and new models of the Octo Finissimo Sketch.

Bulgari has broken the record (again!) with the launch of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, the world’s thinnest watch to date. As part of Watches and Wonders 2024 , Bulgari’s new Octo Finissimo Ultra has a new super thin size and design, complete with stunning geometric decorations.

For years, Bulgari held the title of world’s thinnest watch with its Octo Finissimo Ultra before Richard Mille came out with its collaboration with Ferrari. The RM UP-01 took the crown from Bulgari with its 1.75mm thin design, beating the Octo Finissimo Ultra by just 0.05mm.

But now, Bulgari is taking back its throne and breaking a record at the same time with its new Octo Finissimo Ultra. The new watch has a 40mm case that’s 1.7mm thick, beating the Richard Mille Ferrari RM UP-01 by another 0.05mm. Not only is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra super thin, but it’s almost COSC-certified, making it the thinnest chronometer-certified watch to date… sounds like a challenge to me!

Taking a look at the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, it’s a beautiful mixture of sandblasted and polished titanium. The case features a ratchet in sandblasted steel that’s been engraved with Bulgari and Octo writing and a geometric decoration. The watch is powered by the BVL 180 manufacture manual winding mechanical ultra-thin movement with regulator display, and the case is complete with winding and time setting wheels.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Unsurprisingly, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra is super lightweight and even the movement has an impressively small thickness of 1.5mm. Despite its size and weight, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra has an intricate dial with a hour and minute regulator display, hands and seconds wheel and a 50 hour power reserve.

As expected, the new Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra isn’t going to be easy to buy, as it’s limited to just 20 pieces. Bulgari has also released a platinum version that’s limited to 20 pieces, with both timepieces having yet to have been given a price, but we can bet it’ll be expensive.

Other novelties announced by Bulgari include the Octo Finissimo Sketch with illustrated dial in new steel and rose gold options. For Serpenti fans, Bulgari has unveiled the Serpenti X Tadao Ando collection, featuring four seasonal watches with different dial materials, including white and pink mother of pearl, tiger eye and green aventurine.