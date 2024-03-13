New Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sketch wears its design on its... err, dial

Quick Summary To celebrate 140 years of the brand, Bulgari have unveiled a new limited edition watch. Based on their iconic Octo Finissimo model, the Sketch sees an illustrated dial used to showcase the movement inside.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll probably notice that a lot of them are older designs. We're a enthusiastic community who place a great deal of credence on things like heritage and history.

In that kind of market, it can be really tough for modern designs to break through. But if any model could claim to have done that, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo is definitely it.

The model is an absolute knockout, with an angular case reminiscent of designs like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. That's paired with an unbelievably slim case, for a really unmatched wearing experience.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new limited edition model in celebration of its 140th anniversary. It's called the Octo Finissimo Sketch, and it packs an illustrated dial into the iconic chassis.

That illustration showcases the internals of the movement, including the micro-rotor, parts of the bridging and the Cotes de Geneve finish. The result feels almost like a skeletonised movement, and blends playfulness and smart looks nicely.

All of that sits within a 40mm case with a 6.4mm case thickness. That is remarkably small, and should make for a really exceptional wearing experience. It wouldn't be the Octo Finissimo without an absurdly thin movement, either. At just 2.3mm thick, this is quite astounding – and still packs in 60 hours of power reserve.

The display case back shows off the movement itself, which is remarkably similar to the sketch on the front. That case back is emblazoned with the words "Edizione Limitata" along with the number in the series. The bottom reads "1884-2024", which denotes the anniversary year.

The model comes in two different case finishes – steel and rose gold. Both of those options are limited in their numbers, too. The steel case variant will only be made 280 times, while the rose gold model will only be made 70 times.

Safe to say, then, if you want to snag one, you'll need to be quick.