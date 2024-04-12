This £300 watch got tons of compliments at Watches and Wonders 2024

Having spent the last few days out at Watches and Wonders 2024, I've been absolutely flabbergasted by some of the watches on display. From stunning new releases like the Roger Dubuis Excaliber Monotourbillon Titanium to some real rarities worn by the attendees, this is a show packed with everything the name suggests.

Still, despite the millions of dollars worth of gear on show, it's not all about the price tag. In fact, many of the brand and attendees here can recognise the beauty in just about anything – including the £300 watch I was wearing to the show.

For the unaware, that model is the Mr Jones Watches Tadaima. It's a watch designed by artists and graphic designer, Yo Hosoyamada. The dial showcases the Tokyo skyline, intended to represent a piece of her home on the wrist.

To tell the time, you'll find a black bird with it's wings spread out. That moves around to show off the minutes, while the hour jumps in the tallest building on the dial.

In the last 48 hours, I've lost count of the amount of compliments this watch has received. Even when sat next to watches with tall six figure price tags – I'm looking at you, A Lange and Sohne and Carl F Bucherer – I'd have people asking to take a closer look at this watch.

Honestly, it's not hard to see why. The dial is a truly stunning affair, beautifully capturing the scene with hues of blue, red and yellow. The sky is also packed with texture, looking like a grainy old photo in the most artistic way.

Priced at just £295 on the Mr Jones Watches website, this is an absolute bargain. While high horology brands can offer a similarly artistic appearance, they certainly can't do it at such a low price point.

So, the moral of the story is simple – if you're looking for a cheap watch which can stack up with the bigger name brands, take a look at Mr Jones Watches.