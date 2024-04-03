Haute horology done dirt cheap – the Timex Marlin Moonphase arrives

Quick Summary The new Timex Marlin Moonphase Multifunction ensures that high horology functionality is in reach of anybody. A host of top complications can be found on the watch which has an absurdly low price tag.

When you think of the best watches on the market, complications are probably a big part of it. While it's certainly possible to have a simpler timepiece be considered among the most coveted on the market, extra features and functionality have traditionally been a marker for quality.

That can be seen in a host of top brands. Patek Phillippe, for example, have built their entire legacy on exquisite complications. Similarly, brands like A Lange and Sohne have become synonymous with particular complications on their watches.

These kinds of watches are notoriously pricey, though. The brands already command a significant price tag, with complications like this only inflating that further.

So, what do you do if you have champagne tastes and lemonade pockets? Well, you look to something like this new Timex Marlin Moonphase Multifunction.

We're big fans of the Timex Marlin range here at T3. It represents one of the best watches under £300, making it a top pick for those looking for a great timepiece on a budget.

Now, it's even better. This model sees a quartet of sub dials employed to offer extra functionality. At 12 o'clock, we find a date dial. That employs Arabic numerals for the odd numbers and dots for the even numbers.

The 3 o'clock sub dial showcases the month of the year, while the 9 o'clock sub dial points to the day of the week. That dial is rounded out with the moonphase at 6 o'clock.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of that is packed into a 40mm stainless steel case. Users have a choice of three different dial colours – salmon, green and blue – with either a leather strap or a stainless steel bracelet.

Priced at just £130 on the strap or £145 on the bracelet, the Timex Marlin Moonphase represents incredible value for money. That's exceptionally good value, and should help to ensure that haute horology remains in the reach of anyone.