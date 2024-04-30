Certina’s latest watch collaboration shows off a sporty-chic chronograph

QUICK SUMMARY Certina has just announced its collaboration with professional padel player, Marta Ortega, on the new DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega watch. Inspired by the fast paced sport, the new watch features a stylish new chronograph and padel-themed features.

Swiss watchmaker Certina has just unveiled its latest watch in collaboration with professional padel player Marta Ortega. The DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega shows off a sporty-chic chronograph and has many padel-inspired features, including racquet materials and Ortega’s signature.

Currently ranked number six in the world, Marta Ortega has been brand ambassador for Certina since 2023, so this watch collaboration has been a long time coming. The sporty timepiece celebrates Ortega’s padel achievements, and the sport itself, appealing to both watch collectors and sports enthusiasts alike.

This DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega has many exciting accents inspired by padel, also known as padel tennis. These features are shown throughout the watch, including on the dial, case, material and caseback.

Starting with the dial, this 41mm ultra-sporty watch features black, green and yellow colouring. The dial is black with a subtle checkered pattern and a green circle flows around the entire watch face, framing the 1/10th of a second display, as well as the hour and minute markers.

(Image credit: Certina)

As a chronograph watch , the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega has three chronograph counters on the dial, including a 30-minute counter, 1/10th second counter and a small seconds counter. A date window sits at the four o’clock position, and the seconds hand has a bright yellow colour.

The dial of the padel-inspired watch is made from carbon fibre, the same material used in Ortega’s padel racquet. At the six o’clock position, you’ll find a small yellow padel tennis ball and the caseback shows off Ortega’s signature, making it a true celebration of the sport.

Powered by a Swiss made chronograph movement with Precidrive technology, the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega has two chrono pushers on the right side of the case, and a tachometric scale on the bezel. Made from black PVD coated stainless steel, the watch has a 10-bar water resistance and is complete with a black and green fabric strap.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors