Zenith defies the odds with new DEFY Skyline Chronograph at Watches and Wonders

For this week’s Watches and Wonders event, Zenith has presented the long awaited DEFY Skyline Chronograph. Part of the popular DEFY collection, the new Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph shows off geometric and architectural designs with its uniquely shaped case and chronograph-filled dial.

Looking at the Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph, it’s a fun combination of shapes. The case uses sharp octagonal lines which are broken up by a circular ring and multi-sided bezel. Further into the watch is the octagonal-shaped dial with softer edges that gives off a flowy and curvy look.

On the outside of the 42mm steel case are two pushers which flank the screw-down crown, which is complete with a star emblem. The dial has a fun checked star pattern that’s engraved with four-pointed stars with the traditional El Primero dial configuration. On the dial, you can see three oversized and overlapping chronograph counters, a date window at 4:30 and white and silver indexes and hands to contrast with the colour of the dial.

For precise timekeeping, the Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph is powered by the El Primero 3600 automatic manufacture movement. It has a high frequency rate of 5Hz that’s visible through the case back, which shows off the star-shaped oscillating weight and bidirectional winding. The watch also features the very first 1/10th of a second indicator and has a 60 hour power reserve. It’s also water resistant to 100 metres.

The Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph is available in metallic black, blue and green colourways, all of which contrast sharply with the white and silver accents on the dial, case and bracelet. The watch comes with a three-link steel bracelet or a star-patterned rubber strap which can easily be changed without requiring any tools.

At Watches and Wonders, Zenith has also debuted a new Defy Revival and a bright orange-coloured Defy Extreme Diver. Designed for sports, adventures and every day wearer, Zenith’s new novelties will appeal to anyone, particularly chronograph fans.