New limited edition Grand Seiko watch packs in a stunning dial

Quick Summary Grand Seiko just unveiled their latest creation at Watches and Wonders. The Genbi Valley is a limited edition model with a sumptuous dial.

If you think of the best watches on the market, many people will probably jump towards a handful of brands. If we have to be even mildly realistic in terms of price, that's probably even truer still.

I am, of course, talking about brands like Rolex and Omega. Those have attained a cult-like status, with warring fans of either brand seeking to pit themselves against one another.

But if we're talking about quality watchmaking in that price point, we need to talk about Grand Seiko. The Japanese outfit is famed for its high-quality finishing, offering truly exceptional timepieces.

One part they're particularly known for is their dials. These are often beautifully finished, with lovely textures which are influenced by different parts of the natural world.

That's exactly what the brand has just revealed, with this – the Grand Seiko 'Genbi Valley'. Limited to just 1,000 pieces, this gorgeously simple watch packs a stunning mottled green dial into its 40mm case.

That's crafted from ever-brilliant steel – a more durable steel alloy used by the brand. It sits a neat 11.7mm tall, with 22mm lugs giving way to an ever-brilliant steel bracelet.

Inside, a 9SA5 automatic movement offers up 80 hours of power reserve. That's impressive, but not quite as impressive as the accuracy, which is between +5 and -3 seconds per day. That's exceptionally good.

You'll also get 100m of water resistance, magnetic resistance and a display case back. All in all, that's a pretty nifty package. If you think so too, you'll have to be pretty quick – with only 1,000 pieces being produced, even the £9,750 retail price is unlikely to deter wannabe owners.

If you've got that sort of cash to spare, this is a great way to spend it. That dial is impeccable, and the spec sheet more than backs up the pretty face.

Check out more of our Luxury Watch Month coverage here and the live blog for Watches and Wonders 2024.