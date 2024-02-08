Trio of colourful new Grand Seiko models suggest spring has finally sprung

While many may look to other brands, it's fair to say that Grand Seiko sit among the best watches on the market right now. A mix of high-quality finishing and innovative movements make them a top pick against traditional big hitters.

Where many would once have turned to Rolex or Omega, many are now looking to the Japanese outfit as an alternative. Just a few days ago, we saw the release of the Grand Seiko Morning Glow of Hotaka Peaks – and now the brand are back with a trio of new models for users.

Let's kick things off with a pair of new Sakura models. The Sakura-Wakaba (green) and Sakura-Kakushi (pink) are both inspired by spring blooming flowers like cherry blossom.

They are forged from titanium and sit in 38mm cases. The pair are also just 12.9mm thick, which should make for a really comfortable wearing experience.

You'll also find the 9S85 hi-beat automatic movement inside. That offers accuracy down to +5/-3 seconds per day, and features a 55 hour power reserve.

Both variants are listed at £6,950, and will be available from March 2024.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Then, we have the Grand Seiko Sunrise at Mount Iwate. That takes a very similar dial to the Morning Glow of Hotaka Peaks, retracting the GMT functionality in favour of a simple, three-hand setup.

This time out, steel is the material of choice, with a 44.5mm across, 14.3mm tall case on offer. That's paired with a 23mm wide bracelet in the same material. All of those numbers mean one thing – this watch isn't for the feint hearted!

Inside, a 9F62 movement is accurate to +/- 1 second per day and packs in a 72 hour power reserve. That's incredible accuracy, and should offer a great hybrid of quartz and mechanical prowess.

Priced at £6,500, these models will go on sale at some point in 2024 – though nothing more specific has been said thus far.