This new Grand Seiko GMT watch is red hot!

The Grand Seiko Morning Glow of Hotaka Peaks is a limited edition watch inspired by the summer sunrise in the region

The Grand Seiko Morning Glow of Hotaka Peaks on a pink mountain backdrop
(Image credit: Grand Seiko)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

We really are spoiled for choice as watch enthusiasts right now. In fact, if you we're to try and pick the best watch on the market, I think you might struggle.

You've got big brands with long history like Rolex and Omega offering constant refinements to their age-old designs. There are even newer brands like Christopher Ward breaking through to offer uncompromising quality at a more budget friendly price point.

One brand you definitely cannot miss out is Grand Seiko. One of the more Marmite names out there, the high-end Japanese watchmaker unquestionably produces some fine timepieces. In fact, one of the few complaints many have about them is a lack of personality.

That's certainly not something which can be said about this limited edition model. Packing in a fiery red dial inspired by the summer sunrise in the Hotaka peaks, this model is certain to catch attention.

That red dial is straddled by a black GMT bezel, set within a stainless steel case. That sits 40.5mm wide and 14.7mm thick, with a lug width of 20mm.

A dual curved sapphire crystal gives way to that stunning dial. That features an anti-reflective coating on the inside, making it easier than ever to get lost in the deep red hue of a Hotaka peaks morning.

Then, there's what's going on inside. The 9R66 Spring Drive movement makes this far more than just a quartz watch. Combining the best of both mechanical and quartz designs, you'll get a +/- 1 second per day accuracy rating, 72 hours of power reserve and one of the smoothest seconds hands on offer.

Priced at £5,800, this certainly isn't for the feint of heart. But compare it to Rolex models like the GMT-Master II at nearly double the price, and it isn't hard to see why Grand Seiko has such a loyal fanbase.

This particular model goes on sale in June 2024 and is limited to just 1,300 pieces. If you want one, you'd better be quick!

