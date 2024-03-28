New Tudor Black Bay Chronograph with a pink dial is ready to break the internet

Quick Summary Tudor have unveiled a brand new, limited edition Chronograph. Based on the Black Bay Chrono, this takes the pink hue of new ambassadors, Inter Miami CF, and places it on the dial.

When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are really two levels. First is the unobtanium – great chunks of precious metal carved into works of art specifically designed to hit your wrist.

Then, there is the more attainable stuff. That is popularised by the likes of Rolex and Omega, offering quality watchmaking and designs which are easy on the eye. They're still far from affordable, though, giving way to a whole range of brands to come up in behind them.

One of the most popular of those is Tudor. Models like the Tudor Black Bay have ascended to stratospheric heights, with the combination of quality and more attainable pricing making them a hit with consumers.

The range has expanded into GMTs and Chronographs – and now, the Chrono is back in its most fetching finish yet! The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink does exactly what it say on the tin – takes the ever popular chronograph and gives it a gorgeous pink dial.

The news comes just one day after the brand announced a partnership with Inter Miami CF. That's the MLS football club owned by Tudor ambassador, David Beckham. Interestingly, the club play in a pink kit of a similar hue – I even guessed in that piece that we'd see a pink dial soon!

While there is no confirmation at this time, we'd expect this model to use the same spec sheet as the standard model, just with the pink dial. That would give this 200m of water resistance, a COSC certified MT5813 calibre inside and approximately 70 hours of power reserve.

We've seen in the press images that this model also makes use of the five-link bracelet. Like the Rolex Jubilee or the Christopher Ward Consort, these are perfect for adding a touch of sparkle, with a much more jewellery-like feel.

Oh, and for good measure, these are also being made in a limited quantity. There's no word on exactly how limited, but we'd expect to see them go in a flash and then hit the secondary market for exorbitant prices in quick fashion.