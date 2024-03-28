Lionel Messi and David Beckham's MLS club signs new deal with Tudor watches

Quick Summary Popular MLS club Inter Miami CF has announced Tudor Watches as its official timekeeping partner. That follows the work of club owner, David Beckham, who has been an ambassador of the brand for many years.

If you're a football fan, you'll have at least a peripheral knowledge of the MLS. The top flight of football in the USA has grown steadily over the years, and exploded in the last few with the arrival of some of the best players in the world.

That has been spearheaded by Inter Miami CF who have signed – among a host of incredible talents – Lionel Messi, a footballer widely regarded as the best ever to play. That club are also owned by none other than footballing legend, David Beckham, who was also one of the first players to make the switch over to the USA back in 2007.

The pulling power of the league has rocketed since then. Entering into a whopping ten year agreement with Apple TV, the MLS Season Pass has made the league much more accessible on a global scale than it ever was before.

Now, Inter Miami CF have joined forces with another plucky brand – Tudor. The watch company – best known for being the sister brand to Rolex and producing popular models like the Tudor Black Bay – have been announced as the official timekeeper of the club.

That follows suit with Beckham himself, who has been a Tudor ambassador for years now. In fact, the club owner has been spotted sporting a custom Tudor Pelagos with the club crest emblazoned on the dial at matches.

Does this mean we'll see a baby pink Tudor Black Bay in the near future? It's certainly a plausible expectation, though there is nothing concrete to suggest as much right now.

Should Tudor opt to do so, it would likely be one of the most popular models in the catalogue. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual model with a Candy Pink dial has been obscenely popular, while the launch of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with a pink dial has also caught attention.