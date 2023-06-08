Lionel Messi just made Apple TV+ a whole lot more attractive

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don't need to be a football fanatic to know the name Lionel Messi. The pocket-sized Argentinian is deserving of just about every adjective in the book. In a career spanning almost 20 years at the pinnacle of football, Messi has cemented himself as one of the very best players to ever grace the game.

After topping off an already jam-packed trophy cabinet with a win at the 2022 World Cup last year, Messi has set his sights on conquering a new league – the MLS. In a recent interview, the Argentine announced his intention to join Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in the summer.

The deal is rumoured to include some noteworthy add-ons, including a cut of the MLS Season Pass subscriptions that come as a result. That's the Apple TV service which allows users to access every single minute of action across the MLS.

Subscriptions cost £/$99 per year, or £/$79 if you're already an Apple TV+ subscriber. And, right now, there's a half season deal, where users can sign up to watch the remainder of the action for just £/$49 (£/$39 if you're already subscribed to Apple TV+).

That represents one of the best value packages on the market for watching football. In the UK, where TV rights are spread amongst multiple providers, users could easily spend more than that each month – and still not get access to every game.

I recently gave it a try when the service was free-to-all for a weekend. I watched a couple of games and was impressed with the overall quality of the transmission. The quality of the football isn't bad either – and it'll only get better with players like Messi entering the fray.

Ultimately, the package offered by Apple TV is already great value for money. But with arguably the best footballer on the planet joining, too, it's a deal that's almost too good to miss out on.

It's not the only football content on Apple TV, either. Hit show Ted Lasso is available on the platform, following an American coach taking the reins of and English club. Even other streaming services, like Disney Plus, have football documentaries like Welcome to Wrexham, which follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they attempt to steer non-league Wrexham to the English football league.