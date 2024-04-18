The Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart gets a colourful upgrade

Quick Summary Hamilton has just added to its Jazzmaster Open Heart collection with a new automatic watch with two different dial variations. The open dial playfully shows off the intricate movement, and the dials showcase new colours, including burgundy and apricot. The Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart is available to buy now with prices starting at £990.

The Hamilton Watch Company has just debuted five new references to its Jazzmaster Open Heart collection. Characterised by their cut out dials, the new Jazzmaster Open Heart Auto playfully gives wearers a sneak peek into its movement… and I want them all.

Hamilton holds a firm place in our best watches guide with its quirky Ventura Elvis80 Auto that pays tribute to Elvis Presley and showcases a triangular-shaped case. Hamilton takes this quirkiness into its other watches, particularly its Jazzmaster Open Heart timepieces which put the manufacturing at the forefront of its design.

The reverse of the watch through the caseback is where you’d normally see the watches’ movement and other technical details. While the Jazzmaster Open Heart does still have this on display through the caseback, it also allows you to peek through to the mechanics through its cut out dial, hence the name of the watch.

The new Jazzmaster Open Heart Auto comes in two new variations of colour-forward dials. With a 40mm case for men and 36mm for women, the Jazzmaster Open Heart Auto comes with a stainless steel or leather strap option and is powered by the H-10 automatic movement which is displayed predominantly via the dial, and has a power reserve of 80 hours.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Speaking of the dial, it has silver or gold hour markers, hour, minute and seconds hands, while a Hamilton Automatic logo sits at the nine o’clock position. The movement can be seen through two cut outs, a bigger one stretches from 12 o’clock down to four o'clock and a smaller one sits between eight and nine. Through the cut outs, you can see the movement and its balance spring which is made from the new alloy, Nivachron.

The two new dial colours are an apricot dial and a burgundy dial. The orange-hue apricot dial is feminine, vibrant and is balanced by the movement-revealing cut outs. The dial colour is available on the 36mm case size and under the name Jazzmaster Open Heart Lady Auto.

The burgundy dial is more powerful and inspired by the colour of wine. The gradient colouring shows off a dark brown on the minute scale and a rusted red through the middle to make the dial look as if it's moving.

The new Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart Auto is available to buy now at Hamilton with prices starting at £990.