Montblanc’s new Iced Sea dive watch plunges to new depths at Watches and Wonders

QUICK SUMMARY Montblanc has unveiled new watches during Watches and Wonders, including its hero piece: the Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810. The new dive watch can withstand extreme conditions and go underwater down to 4,810 metres, the same height as the Mont Blanc mountain. Other novelties from Montblanc include a new edition of the 1858 The Unveiled Minerva Monopusher Chronograph and the 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2.

This week, all anyone is talking about is Watches and Wonders 2024. The annual event showcases the latest novelties from top watch manufacturers, including Montblanc who just unveiled its new watches, including the latest Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810.

Launched in 2022, the Montblanc Iced Sea collection is still relatively new to the Montblanc product catalogue. But its infancy doesn’t have any effect on its popularity, mainly thanks to its glacier-patterned dials and ability to withstand extreme conditions.

The Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810 is a perfect example of this, as the new dive watch has been engineered to withstand extreme depths and harsh underwater experiences. More specifically, it’s able to go underwater down to 4,810 metres, the same height as the mountain Mont Blanc where the brand gets its name.

Powered by the Manufacture Calibre MB 29.29, the Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810 has a 43mm titanium case and shield that protects the crown. The dial has a bold blue colour and bright white hour numbers and markers with a date window located at the three o’clock position.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

For more diving accents, the Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810 has a 3D engraved caseback of the view divers see when they’re underneath the ice. The dive watch also joins Montblanc’s series of ‘Zero Oxygen’ watches.

Within the Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810, there’s zero oxygen inside the case. This lack of O2 eliminates fogging and oxidisation during extreme temperature changes so wearers can still clearly read the watch and the components last longer. The watch is further complete with an interchangeable strap.

In addition to the Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810, Montblanc has also unveiled bronze-toned and red versions in the Iced Sea collection. The company has also announced the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2 and Montblanc 1858 The Unveiled Minerva Monopusher Chronograph (you can find more details on these in our Watches and Wonders live blog).