This is the weirdest Mr Jones Watches design yet – and it's only here for 12 hours

Quick Summary Mr Jones Watches have unveiled their first limited edition watch of 2024. T3 gained an exclusive early look at the Khaosify – and you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

We're massive fans of Mr Jones Watches here at T3. The brand has become synonymous with watchmaking without pretentiousness, offering unconventional designs and stunning dials.

While most non-watch folk would balk at the obsolete nature of an analog watch – you can tell the time on your phone, don't you know – Mr Jones Watches thrive in it. Because if, indeed, you can tell the time on your phone, why not simply turn your watch into a work of art?

It's proven popular, too. Core models like the Berry Late Again or the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon have gained mass appreciation for their quirky aesthetic.

Now, the brand has unveiled their craziest looking watch to date. It's called the Mr Jones Watches Khaosify, and it's the first limited edition watch the brand have unveiled in 2024. That part – the limited edition – is crucial here.

Rather than limiting the actual production numbers, this model will only be available in a given time frame. That window opens at 8am (BST) on Wednesday the 3rd of April 2024. Once open, it will last for 12 hours, closing again at 8pm that evening.

The brand will then manufacture as many watches as they have received orders. That could make this an incredibly limited edition piece.

So, what can we expect to see? Well, if you're familiar with other watches in the Mr Jones catalogue, take that and then multiply it by about 20. Then you're in Khaosify territory.

The time can be told via a white arrow and a white bird on the dial, while the all-seeing eye at the centre tells the seconds. It's actually more simple than you'd expect given the absolute pandemonium on the dial.

That sits in a 37mm case with a 46mm lug-to-lug width. A quartz movement keeps things powered, while 50 metres of water resistance should be enough to keep this safe during daily wear.

The piece was designed in collaboration with Brighton-based illustrator, Mister Phil. His work has previously appeared on everything from Ciroc vodka to Fender Stratocasters.

Priced at just £225 / $275, this should be a relatively affordable model for most people. It's certainly a bit crazy looking, but you're in the wrong place if you're here looking for a simple three-hand watch. If you do like it, make sure you're ready to go on the Mr Jones Watches website on the 3rd of April.