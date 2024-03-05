These special 70th anniversary Fender Strats look as good as they sound

When it comes to musical icons there are arguably none bigger than the Fender Stratocaster guitar. This iconic instrument has been played by some of the greatest guitarists known to man, from Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Holly to John Mayer and Kurt Cobain. It remains the choice for lead guitarists across almost every genre, with artists such as H.E.R., Juanes, Rei and Tash Sultana all regular players.

First on sale in 1954, the Stratocaster, or Strat, is celebrating 70 years in the business, and to mark the occasion Fender is releasing seven new special edition models you won't want to miss.

These include two classic Stratocaster models (the Player and American Professional II) along with five special editions that celebrate the history of Leo Fender's masterpiece.

Fender Player Stratocaster in Nebula Noir (Image credit: Fender)

The 70th Anniversary Stratocaster Player Stratocaster (£959) features Pure Vintage '59 Single-Coil Strat pickups, a maple Modern C neck and an Alder body, finished in Nebula Noir (black with multi-coloured flecks).

For serious musicians, the 70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster (£2169), with its flame maple top uses 70th anniversary V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat pickups and comes in a Comet Burst finish.

Fender American Professional II Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender)

Three further models for the 70th-anniversary collection include the stunning Vintera II Antiga Stratocaster. This has a 70s-style profile with a U-shaped maple neck, vintage-tall frets and 70s single-coil Strat pickups, priced at £1299.

The classic American Vintage II 1954 Stratocaster (£2649) has a two-piece ash body and one-piece maple neck, with 1954 single-coil Strat pickups. Finally, there's the American Ultra Stratocaster HSS (£2649) with a pearly iridescent Amethyst finish, modern D neck profile, ultra noiseless Strat pickups and ultra quadra tap humbucker.

There's also a range of five Fender Custom Shop Stratocasters, with prices starting from £4299. All of these special editions are available now through the Fender website and local dealers – be quick though, as they are expected to be in limited quantities.