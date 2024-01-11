A Week on the Wrist with the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again

If you're reading this, you probably love watches. I know I do. I'm obsessed with balance wheels and Breguet hands; mainsprings and mechanical movements.

But if you're like me, you're probably aware that most people just... aren't. You've probably heard them say things like "Why would you wear a watch? You just check the time on your phone, anyway."

If that stirred some kind of existential crisis in you, great news – Mr Jones Watches make the last watch you'll ever need to buy. This, the Berry Late Again, is one of their most popular models, and offers a great option for those who seek to reject the construct of time almost entirely.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

I recently reviewed the Mr Jones Watches A Perfectly Useless Afternoon, too. That's a watch which uses an automatic movement, and features an unlikely duo of an outstretched leg and a rubber duck to tell the time.

Here, a quartz movement is used instead. That means no display caseback on this model – instead, we get a steel plate engraved with the model name.

In my review of the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon, I mentioned that the quartz movement makes a lot more sense here. You don't gain the sweeping seconds hand which automatic movements are loved for, making the price difference especially attractive.

Still there's no automatic option on this one. In the same fashion as most of the other Mr Jones Watches models, that quartz movement is driving a pair of plastic discs, which turn to form the hands.

In this case, half-eaten and whole strawberries tell the time (half-eaten is minutes; whole is the hours) while the centre portion displays letters which form the phrase, "Fuck it! Time is just a social construct." The revolution means that the phrase is spelled out once per hour, though the effect is best seen at half past twelve.

That sits atop a light pink dial, with clouds on the different surfaces. The case is a 37mm stainless steel one, with a sapphire crystal on top. On my review unit, a suede strap was included. That honestly was one of the stars of the show here, punching well above its weight. A strap of that quality has no business being on a sub-£200 watch.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

What is the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again like to wear?

Having worn the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again for a week, I feel well placed to tell you just how good it is. And in short, it's fantastic. The combination of a slim case with a small diameter feels fantastic on the wrist. Pair that with a lightweight strap and it's absolutely effortless to wear.

In fact, the dimensions give it an almost dress watch feel, with an effortless wearing experience. Of course, the dial doesn't exactly fit the bill in a dressy environment, but the wearing experience should give you some indication of how comfortable this is.

Is it easy to read? No. I mean it's doable, but you're hardly going to want your doctor wearing one of these to time the really important things. That's not really the point, though.

The point here is to wear something that is artwork. Something which does more than simply tell the time. In that arena, this might just be one of the best watches I've worn.

Is it likely to replace your Rolex Datejust? No. Of course it isn't. But on days where you want to wear something more artsy that functional, this will do a much better job. I found myself loving it for days when I didn't really need to know the time, but would have felt odd without something on my wrist.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Is the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again worth the money?

This one should be nice and easy – yes, of course it is. There are obviously a couple of caveats there, but I suspect you already meet all of those if you're sat here reading this.

No, this probably shouldn't be your first watch. Similarly, it probably shouldn't be your only watch. That is, of course, unless you have no interest in telling the time on it – fill your boots, in that case!

If you're here and looking at this watch, you're probably well aware of all that. You might already have a few watches in your collection, and you're just looking for something quirky and different. If that's where you're at, this is a fantastic option.

It's super affordable, well made and wears like a dream. That's all that matters, really.