The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
Quick Summary
One of the most beautiful watches in the Casio G-Shock range just got a new lick of paint.
The new MR-G 2100R is a stunning watch with a blue dial.
We're big fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3. In its various forms and guises, the rugged, reliable watchmaker has simultaneously become a hot topic in the world of fashion.
Still, for most people they don't exactly scream "luxury". Other watches are often cited as a better pick in that realm, with the G-Shock often seen as something more fun than serious.
That's not the whole story, though. The brand can really turn it on when needed, as I found out when I got hands on with the Casio G-Shock MR-G 2100B. That's one of the most premium models in the brand's catalogue, with a wince-inducing £4,300 price tag to match.
Now, there's a new addition to the MR-G 2100 collection – and it features a stunning blue dial. It's not just any old dial, either – this one is inspired by the traditional Japanese art of kigumi.
That sees structures created without the need for nails or glue, instead forming the joins to fit together tightly. It's a fantastic example of craftsmanship, but also produces some staggering geometric patterns.
Here, the latticework in the dial pattern goes beyond just looking fantastic – it's functional too. Those open spaces allow light through to the solar panel beneath, ensuring the watch stays well charged even as you wear it.
That sits within the brands iconic octagonal case, designed with 27 different components to ensure the shock resistance it is known for. That includes a bezel crafted from a proprietary material called Cobarion – a material four times harder than titanium with a platinum-like polish – and a case crafted from hardened titanium.
That attaches to a Dura Soft fluoro-rubber strap, which should make for a really comfortable wearing experience. It is a slight shame – I remember the bracelet feeling really impressive when I tested the other model – but it's a good option for more active lifestyles.
Elsewhere you'll find 200m of water resistance, Bluetooth for smartphone connection and Multi Band 6 atomic timekeeping. There's a date window at the three o'clock position, and a day indicator at seven o'clock.
Priced at $3,800 (approx. £3,000 / AU$6,000) this certainly isn't going to be the watch for everyone. G-Shock's do have a cult-like following, though, which should make this a hit in the right circles.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
