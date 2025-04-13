New Orient Star watches offer a glimpse of the magic within

Quick Summary Orient Star has added two new dials to its Layered Skeleton collection. That includes a permanent offering and a limited edition beauty.

There's always something new and popular among the best watches on the market. Different things come in and out of fashion, and manufacturers are only too happy to oblige in their new designs.

One thing which is really en vogue right now is skeletisation. That sees some or all of the dial eaten away, to give users a look at the inner workings of their watch.

That's exactly what we have with the Orient Star Layered Skeleton watch, which is now available in two new colours. This is more of a partial-skeleton – often called an open-worked dial – but still gives users a window into the mechanics of their timepiece.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

Users can now snag a champagne gold dial variant of the model, or a limited edition mint green dial. That one is limited to just 700 pieces, though it's definitely my pick of the two. It's bang on trend right now, and would look great in a really wide array of situations.

Both of those dials sit within a 41mm stainless steel case, with a lug-to-lug width of 48.3mm. That sounds like it would melt away on a wrist, and should be really wearable.

It's slightly let down by a 13.6mm thickness – that's just a little chunkier than we'd expect of a watch like this – but don't let that dissuade you. Chances are, unless you have the smallest wrists out there, you won't feel it too much.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

The champagne gold variant will come on a grey leather strap. That definitely lends a slightly classier, dressy vibe to the piece overall.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By contrast, the limited edition mint green model will come on a stainless steel bracelet, which leans into the sporty characteristics of the piece. It really does showcase the versatility of this model, which could end up being great for those who like to change their watch straps.

Priced at £799 (approx. $1,050 / AU$1,675) for the champagne gold dial and £829 (approx. $1,085 / AU$1,750) for the mint green, these offer a neat way to get a cool watch without busting the bank.