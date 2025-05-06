Apple homeOS expected to debut on HomePod with display – here’s what we know so far
Apple homeOS is on its way…
QUICK SUMMARY
Apple has announced that its homeOS software will launch on its new HomePod smart display.
Apple’s homeOS is expected to debut with a customisable Home Screen, Siri intelligence and plenty of apps.
Apple has announced that its homeOS software will be launched on its new HomePod with display that’s expected to launch later this year. The new software will have many similar capabilities as Apple’s other software, but it’ll come with a new customisable Home Screen and other smart home features.
Apple software launches have been vast in 2025, including redesigns for iOS, macOS and iPad OS. Now as reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to launch homeOS alongside its new HomePod or ‘HomePad’ display and it could vastly improve the upcoming smart speaker and hub.
A new Apple HomePod with display has been rumoured for months, and despite a few delays with Siri, Apple has announced that it still plans to launch the device within the next few months. Powered by the new homeOS, the software will include a customisable Home Screen which is the part I’m most excited to see.
The new Home Screen is what will transform the HomePod from a speaker into a full-fledged smart display and hub. The Home Screen will have an iOS grid design that you typically see on iPhones and iPads, and you can add widgets according to your needs, like reminders and timers, weather notifications, smart home controls, and your favourite apps.
The Home Screen will also have a screensaver mode, where it’ll cycle through your photos in a slideshow. The new homeOS software also has Siri at the forefront of its design, despite its recent setbacks. There’s no news yet about what the Siri delays were and if they’ve been fixed, but Siri and Apple Intelligence will add voice assistant and better conversations to the new HomePod display.
The other HomePod news we’ve seen is that while the App Store isn’t expected to be available on the device at launch, built-in apps will be offered on the new device. Apps like News, Music, TV, FaceTime, Podcasts, Safari and more are among the many expected to be available when the HomePod display and homeOS software is debuted.
As of writing, there’s still no launch date for the HomePod with display but as someone who’s been waiting for a new HomePod for years now, a few more months can’t hurt… I hope.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
