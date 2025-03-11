PS5 Pro set for a massive upgrade already – should make games look even better

A deal with AMD will introduce even better game-improving tech to the PS5 Pro

PS5 Pro review shot (T3)
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

It seems the PS5 Pro has even more potential than previously thought, with new technology coming that'll give developers even more power to improve their games.

Sony and AMD have been working together on a next-level version of PSSR that could be implemented in titles from 2026.

The PS5 Pro may only be a few months old but it's due an upgrade already. A deal between Sony and AMD will reportedly result in new tech to enhance PlayStation 5 games further.

One of the main tools developers have to make their games look better on the PS5 Pro is PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) which can be used to intelligently upscale graphics to higher resolutions while also maintaining high frame rates and performance.

That can be found in action on several PS5 Pro Enhanced titles today, such as F1 24 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and is likely to be used in many more this year. However, a new upscaling tool using neural network tech is on its way that will potentially improve things further.

Expected to be implemented in PS5 Pro Enhanced games from 2026, the new technology will be based on AMD's FSR 4 – an upscaler rolling out with the brand's latest PC graphics cards. And, according to Digital Foundry (via Eurogamer) it's quite a step-up in comparison to the current PSSR.

AMD FSR 4 Upscaling Tested vs DLSS 3/4 - A Big Leap Forward - RDNA 4 Delivers! - YouTube AMD FSR 4 Upscaling Tested vs DLSS 3/4 - A Big Leap Forward - RDNA 4 Delivers! - YouTube
Watch On

This will result in even more visible details and crispness in games at high resolutions, while continuing to ensure they run smoothly.

The tech won't be identical – after all, the RDNA 4 infrastructure in AMD's latest GPUs is not the same as in the PS5 Pro – but the algorithms and learnings can be utilised. As explained to Digital Foundry by the console's lead system architect, Mark Cerny: "Our focus for 2025 is working with developers to integrate PSSR into their titles. In parallel, though, we have already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro.

"Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR. It should take the same inputs and produce essentially the same outputs."

That makes the future for Sony's mid-generation console look rather good – maybe even dispel rumours of a PlayStation 6 being on the immediate horizon. Indeed, we think it's unlikely we'll see a console refresh for another couple of years yet, with the "Xbox Next" also thought to be targeting 2027 at the earliest.

Time will tell, but at least the PS5 Pro will be more than adequately filling the gap in the meantime.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸