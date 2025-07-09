Dyson has added more products to the Prime Day sale than ever – here’s the full list

It’s no secret that discounted Dyson products are few and far between, so much so that we've pretty much stopped expecting any real deals when Prime Day or Black Friday rolls around. So, you can imagine my surprise when I logged on yesterday morning and found more Dyson deals than ever before.

From top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners to some of its best-selling hair stylers, there are a ton of offers currently live. Naturally, I couldn’t keep them to myself, so I’ve rounded up all the best ones to share with you all.

You'll find the top deals listed below, but whilst many come with next-day delivery, not all of them do. So if there’s a specific model you've been eyeing, it’s worth having another scroll on the listing page to make sure you catch it before it’s gone.