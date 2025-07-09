Dyson has added more products to the Prime Day sale than ever – here’s the full list
It's a pretty rare occurrence
It’s no secret that discounted Dyson products are few and far between, so much so that we've pretty much stopped expecting any real deals when Prime Day or Black Friday rolls around. So, you can imagine my surprise when I logged on yesterday morning and found more Dyson deals than ever before.
From top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners to some of its best-selling hair stylers, there are a ton of offers currently live. Naturally, I couldn’t keep them to myself, so I’ve rounded up all the best ones to share with you all.
You'll find the top deals listed below, but whilst many come with next-day delivery, not all of them do. So if there’s a specific model you've been eyeing, it’s worth having another scroll on the listing page to make sure you catch it before it’s gone.
I love the Airstrait, and if I didn't have it already, it'd be going straight (ha) in my basket.
This isn't the biggest saving here, but it's still not bad for one of Dyson's most popular cordless vacs. Every little counts, right?
For a product that's hardly ever included in the Prime Day sale, a saving of £80 isn't bad at all.
I was surprised to see the OnTracs included too, especially with a saving of £90!
As the corded, plated version of the Airstrait, the Corrale is a great option if you want quick results without the stress.
The 360 Vis Nav is Dyson's only robot vacuum to date, and has proved to be a big success so far. With over 30% off, now's the time to grab it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.