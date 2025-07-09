Dyson has added more products to the Prime Day sale than ever – here’s the full list

It's a pretty rare occurrence

Dyson Prime Day deals
It’s no secret that discounted Dyson products are few and far between, so much so that we've pretty much stopped expecting any real deals when Prime Day or Black Friday rolls around. So, you can imagine my surprise when I logged on yesterday morning and found more Dyson deals than ever before.

From top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners to some of its best-selling hair stylers, there are a ton of offers currently live. Naturally, I couldn’t keep them to myself, so I’ve rounded up all the best ones to share with you all.

You'll find the top deals listed below, but whilst many come with next-day delivery, not all of them do. So if there’s a specific model you've been eyeing, it’s worth having another scroll on the listing page to make sure you catch it before it’s gone.

Dyson Airstrait
Dyson Airstrait: was £359.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

I love the Airstrait, and if I didn't have it already, it'd be going straight (ha) in my basket.

View Deal
Dyson V11
Dyson V11: was £429.99 now £399 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest saving here, but it's still not bad for one of Dyson's most popular cordless vacs. Every little counts, right?

View Deal
Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer: was £479.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

For a product that's hardly ever included in the Prime Day sale, a saving of £80 isn't bad at all.

View Deal
Dyson OnTrac wireless headphones
Dyson OnTrac wireless headphones: was £449.99 now £359 at Amazon

I was surprised to see the OnTracs included too, especially with a saving of £90!

View Deal
Dyson Corrale
Dyson Corrale: was £399.99 now £319.99 at Amazon

As the corded, plated version of the Airstrait, the Corrale is a great option if you want quick results without the stress.

View Deal
Dyson 360 Vis Nav
Dyson 360 Vis Nav: was £1,199.99 now £799 at Amazon

The 360 Vis Nav is Dyson's only robot vacuum to date, and has proved to be a big success so far. With over 30% off, now's the time to grab it.

View Deal
