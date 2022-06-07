Best Philips Sonicare deals for June 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the lookout for a new electric toothbrush, we’ve got you covered with the best Philips Sonicare deals that you can find this month.

While the age old debate of electric toothbrush vs manual brushing (opens in new tab) continues to rage on, electric toothbrushes have become extremely popular over the years, mainly due to their deep cleaning, healthier feel and app integrations. However, electric toothbrushes aren’t the cheapest and you can often find the most popular models average at around £300.

This is where this deals post comes in, as we’ve rounded up the very best deals you can find on the Philips Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab). Philips is an extremely popular brand, offering a wide array of products from electric toothbrushes and razors to TVs and speakers. The Sonicare line is up there with some of the best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) you can find today, but what is Philips Sonicare?

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes use Sonic technology to move the brush head with up to 62,000 movements per minute. This creates microbubbles that clean between the teeth and delivers a deep clean that leaves the mouth feeling fresh and healthy. The different electric toothbrushes that you can find in the Sonicare range include: DiamondClean, ProtectiveClean, Prestige and Kids models.

Like most electric toothbrushes, Philips Sonicare is on the pricier side but you can find many deals and discounts on select models on the Philips website and select retailers. Deals on Philips Sonicare fluctuate all year round, especially during big sales seasons like Easter, Christmas, Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) and Black Friday. Below, we’ve found the best deals on the Philips Sonicare range for this month and we’ll be updating this regularly as new discounts become available.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean deals

(Image credit: Philips)

We’re starting off strong with the popular Philips Sonicare DiamondClean (opens in new tab) collection. Like all Sonicare toothbrushes, the DiamondClean uses Sonic technology but what sets it apart is its four cleaning modes, three intensity levels and built-in pressure sensors which delivers whiter teeth. There are two different types of DiamondClean toothbrushes that are on offer: 9000 and Smart.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 offers a powerful performance, sleek design and the wide brush head gets more surface contact with teeth to remove 10x more plaque. While the sensors could be better, it’s still an impressive brush as we mention in our Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review (opens in new tab).

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart is a step up from the 9000 due to its smart capabilities. The smart brush head and sensors connect to the Philips Sonicare app which gives you personalised coaching so you can brush better, gentler and cleaner. Prices on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean range vary but they typically start at £349.99. As we mentioned before, prices go up and down on this line and the best deal we’ve found on the DiamondClean was half price.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean deals

(Image credit: Philips)

Next up is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean (opens in new tab) range. There are three versions of the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean: 4300, 5100 and 6100.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 is the most basic model with a built-in pressure sensor and 1 cleaning mode. It delivers an impressive clean but if you want something more high tech, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 has 3 cleaning modes and is gentle on sensitive areas of the teeth. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 is the latest model from this range and has 3 cleaning modes and 3 intensity settings. Like the 5100, it comes with a travel case and is the most expensive from the range at £299.99. See our Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean review (opens in new tab) for more details.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige deals

(Image credit: Philips)

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige (opens in new tab) is a power toothbrush with SenseIQ technology and is regarded as Philips' most advanced electric toothbrush. Alongside Sonic technology, SenseIQ senses pressure, motion and coverage and adapts accordingly so you can get the best results that’s also sensitive and gentle to the teeth and gums. Like the DiamondClean Smart brush, the 9900 Prestige connects to the Sonicare app and uses AI for coaching tips, progress results and more. The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige starts at £299.99 and like all Philips Sonicare brushes, it comes in multiple colours.

Philips Sonicare For Kids deals

(Image credit: Philips)

Unsurprisingly, the Philips Sonicare For Kids (opens in new tab) is an electric toothbrush made for children! The Philips Sonicare For Kids is Bluetooth-enabled and connects to the coaching app to teach kids how to brush better and to keep them engaged while they brush their teeth. It comes with 2 cleaning modes and to keep things more interesting, the brush has a fun design and comes with sticker packs. Prices start at £69.99 and you’ll also receive 2 brush heads in your purchase.

If you’re interested in which replacement head is the best for your Philips toothbrush, check out our comparison guide to the best Sonicare brush heads (opens in new tab).

For further discounts on Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, you can use these Philips discount codes (opens in new tab).