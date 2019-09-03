Best cheap electric toothbrush deals

The best electric toothbrush deals can be elusive because there are deals on electric brushes every day, 24/7/365. On fact, there are two important things to remember about electric toothbrushes and the first one is this: only a complete dunderhead would pay full price for one, as they are always offered at reduced prices. Come Black Friday, there will be plentiful electric toothbrushes on sale. But come every day, there are deals to be had on them.

The second important thing to note is that electric toothbrushes, used correctly, are far, far better than manual brushes, and worth it if you value healthy teeth and gums. And who doesn't value healthy teeth and gums?

Best electric toothbrush deals right now

The best prices on our favourite electric toothbrushes

Buying an electric toothbrush: what you need to know

The electric toothbrush market is dominated by Oral B, with its rotary action brushes, and Philips with its Sonicare brushes, which use the power of vibration to dislodge debris and buff teeth and gums to a fine sheen.

They are both equally effective in our experience; it boils down to which you prefer. In our experience, Philips brushes tend to have slightly better battery life, and to be easier to keep clean, but those are pretty marginal gains.

Some of the more premium brushes you can buy from both brands now include Bluetooth connectivity and accompanying Android and iOS apps. Some – The Oral B Genius 9000 and Philips DiamondCare Smart for instance – even 'watch' you while you're brushing, to let you know that you've missed bits.

In our view, this technology is not yet fit for purpose, but don't let that put you off: the brushes with the 'smart' tech in are otherwise superb.

One other thing to consider then buying a brush is how many replacement heads it comes with. The brush parts of the devices tend to wear out every 2-3 months and cost £2-£3 each to replace, so the more the merrier.

The current most recent flagship brushes are Philips Sonicare 6100 and 5100 ranges and, for Oral B, the Genius 9000 and 8000. However, older models are still available and all but identical in terms of brushing power. Often, this will be where the real bargains are to be found, come Black Friday.