Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived – but I've found some that are already on sale

It was announced last week that Philips Hue was launching three brand new smart lights after weeks of rumours, all of which belong to the Turaco range. Not only has the Turaco Wall Lantern had a full refresh, but two additional models have joined the lineup as well, so it’s a pretty exciting update for Hue fans.
Of course, whenever new models arrive, older versions usually start to drop in price – and since deal-hunting is part of my job, I’ve gone looking for the best ones for you.
Right now, Amazon seems to be the place to shop, as Philips Hue’s own spring sale hasn’t kicked off yet. Below, you’ll find five of the brand’s best outdoor smart lights with some impressively hefty discounts.
The Philips Hue Appear Colour Smart LED Outdoor Wall Light casts striking up-and-down beams, creating colourful architectural effects on exterior walls and entrances. Read our full review for more information.
The Philips Hue Econic White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Garden Wall Light blends lantern styling with smart colour control, making it ideal for classic outdoor spaces.
The Philips Hue Festavia Smart String Lights bring customisable colour scenes to wherever you'd like, with the new generation being suited for outdoor use as well as indoor use. We've reviewed these ones too!
The Philips Hue Lily White and Colour Ambiance Outdoor Spotlight Base Kit includes multiple spotlights for highlighting plants, paths and architectural features with colour.
The Philips Hue Discover Outdoor Floodlight delivers powerful, wide-angle illumination and vibrant colours for security lighting and dramatic garden washes.
