Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived – but I've found some that are already on sale

It was announced last week that Philips Hue was launching three brand new smart lights after weeks of rumours, all of which belong to the Turaco range. Not only has the Turaco Wall Lantern had a full refresh, but two additional models have joined the lineup as well, so it’s a pretty exciting update for Hue fans.

Of course, whenever new models arrive, older versions usually start to drop in price – and since deal-hunting is part of my job, I’ve gone looking for the best ones for you.

Right now, Amazon seems to be the place to shop, as Philips Hue’s own spring sale hasn’t kicked off yet. Below, you’ll find five of the brand’s best outdoor smart lights with some impressively hefty discounts.