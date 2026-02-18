Swann’s new EliteX security system gives you a choice of cameras – and there’s no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has launched its new EliteX 6K NVR Security System, featuring 6K resolution and customisable detection. With a starting price of £599.99 and no subscription fees, the new Swann EliteX cameras come in a choice of dome or bullet cameras to suit all homes.

Swann has just launched its new EliteX 6K NVR Security System with more versatile and customisable features than before. The new security cameras come with 6K resolution, integrated spotlights and customisable detection – but it’s the design I’m most excited about.

Let’s face it, security cameras aren’t the most attractive devices out there. But what’s great about the new Swann EliteX system is you can choose between dome or bullet camera designs to suit the look and layout of your home. The system itself starts with four cameras, and you can connect up to 16 in total for a full home security structure.

The Swann EliteX cameras capture video footage in crystal clear detail, thanks to its 6K / 12MP Mega HD resolution. For even more clarity, the Swann EliteX cameras have integrated spotlights and colour night vision so you can see events in low light and up to 25 metres in the darkness.

(Image credit: Swann)

My favourite feature of the Swann EliteX cameras is customisable detection. The new cameras give you the option to choose what type of motion you want to be notified by, including people, vehicles and pets. Its detection grids also allow you to customise notifications for different areas in the camera’s field of view, so when someone walks into a grid, you’ll get an immediate alert to your phone.

All of this can be customised in the Swann app, and you can now easily search your recordings with Swann’s Smart Search function, rather than scrolling through hours of footage. Other features of the Swann EliteX include built-in sirens to scare intruders, two-way audio and Power over Ethernet connections.

(Image credit: Swann)

Compared to other smart security brands, Swann cameras can get pretty expensive, especially if you add up to 16 cameras! But while the initial cost might be big, the ongoing cost isn’t as the Swann EliteX cameras come with no subscription fees and include local 2TB storage.

Prices on the new Swann EliteX cameras start at £599.99 and are available to buy at Swann .