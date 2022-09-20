Best Hive smart thermostat deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Keep your home warm and your energy bills down with the best Hive smart thermostat deals. Smart heating is the latest smart home craze, and investing in a smart thermostat is the best way to control your heating and save energy at the same time.

Smart thermostats keep your home at the perfect temperature all year round, and they’re so intelligent that they get to know your routine over time, so they know when to increase or decrease your heating, without you having to lift a finger. Not only that, but smart thermostats help you save money on your energy and electricity bills by setting timers, creating schedules and powering down when you’re not home. For more benefits, see the 3 ways my smart thermostat helps me beat the cost of living crisis (opens in new tab).

One of the best smart thermostat (opens in new tab) brands on the market today is Hive. Hive (opens in new tab) is developed by British Gas and offers a variety of smart home products, including thermostats, light bulbs, plugs, routers and vehicle charging.

The Hive smart thermostat options include the Hive Thermostat (previously called the Hive Active Heating 2) and the Hive Thermostat Mini. These devices can be controlled via the device, your voice or the Hive app, and must be installed by a professional, like British Gas (although you don’t need to be a British Gas customer to use Hive devices).

If you’re on the lookout for a smart thermostat, keep reading for the best Hive Thermostat deals for this month. If you fancy a different brand, check out the best Nest smart thermostat deals (opens in new tab) and see how Hive compares to its competitors in our Nest vs Hive vs Tado (opens in new tab) showdown.

Hive Thermostat deals

(Image credit: Hive)

The Hive Thermostat (opens in new tab) is the best selling smart thermostat from Hive. It manages your heating and hot water from the Hive app and can control up to 6 heating zones in your home. Once a professional has installed it, the Hive Thermostat is ridiculously easy to use and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT. The thermostat interface can also be adjusted and you can view and edit your heating and water schedules there. The Hive Thermostat also has Geolocation, frost protection, heat boosting controls and child locks.

Customers can buy the Hive Thermostat with the Hive Hub or without it. The Hive Hub plugs into your router and connects all your Hive devices together wirelessly so they can all be controlled remotely. While you don’t necessarily need one, the Hive Hub is essential if you want to control your Hive devices remotely. If you don’t have one, you can only control your Hive Thermostat when you’re at home and connected to your WiFi.

With the Hive Hub, the Hive Thermostat is £179 or you can buy the Hive Thermostat without the Hive Hub (opens in new tab) for £119. Before you scroll through the Hive Thermostat deals widget below, check out 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a Hive thermostat (opens in new tab) for more information.

Hive Thermostat Mini deals

(Image credit: Hive)

The Hive Thermostat Mini (opens in new tab) is very similar to the Hive Thermostat, except it has a smaller, more compact size and is less expensive. They’re both compatible with the same apps and boilers, and have most of the same features. The main difference between the two is that the Hive Thermostat Mini has less controls on the thermostat interface, like editing schedules, child lock, holiday mode, boost buttons and frost protection temperature. If you want these controls, you’re better off choosing the Hive Thermostat.

That’s not to say that the Hive Thermostat Mini doesn’t have its benefits. It’s still an incredibly intelligent smart thermostat and it has a simple design that fits nicely into your home. Its petite size is even better if you don’t like the look of having a huge thermostat sticking out of your wall. The Hive Thermostat Mini is £119 with the Hive Hub or you can buy the Hive Thermostat Mini without the Hive Hub (opens in new tab) for £59.