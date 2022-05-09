Best Nest camera deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

To keep your home safe, secure and fully monitored, you need to invest in a smart security camera. With the advancements in smart home technology, more and more people have installed and set up security cameras both inside and outside the home. If you’re looking for a security camera brand that’s high quality and affordable, take a look at Google Nest Cams.

Some of the best security cameras on the market detect sound and motion, capture footage and keep your property safe wherever you are. Google Nest cameras use the Google Home app to monitor and record your home and works with Google Assistant or Alexa-enabled devices. The Nest Cam options are Indoor, Outdoor and Floodlight, and you can find all three types battery powered or wired.

We’ve found the best Nest security camera deals for this month, to help you save money on a new smart surveillance device.

Nest Cam Indoor deals

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Nest Cam Indoor is a smart camera that’s designed for indoor monitoring. It has a slightly different shape than the outdoor model as it uses a rotating magnetic stand to see all angles in the room, and you can choose between battery or wired versions. The Nest Cam Indoor features 1080p video resolution, sound and motion alerts and two-way talk so you can see, speak and hear what’s going on in your home while you’re away. Prices start at £89.99, and you can often find good deals on the Nest Cam Indoor at the Google Store when you buy more than one camera.

Nest Cam Outdoor deals

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Nest Cam Outdoor is a smart security system designed for the outside of the house. It has the same features as the Indoor and can also be bought wired or battery powered. The Nest Cam Outdoor detects any and all movement, records footage and saves it, which can be accessed and reviewed later in the Google Home app. Whether you choose wired or battery powered, the Nest Cam Outdoor is easy to install and is built to withstand all weather conditions. The Nest Cam Outdoor is £179.99 and can often be bought in bundle deals with the Indoor or Floodlight cameras.

Nest Cam with Floodlight deals

(Image credit: Google)

Essentially, the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is the Outdoor version with an added Floodlight. The floodlight gives the camera a better, clearer and brighter view and you can create routines, adjust brightness and set timers, specifically for the floodlight. It features two LED lights and 180° motion detection so you can see everything that’s going on outside your home. Prices start at £269.99.