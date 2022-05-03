Best Ring camera deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the rise in smart home technology, it’s become more accessible and much easier to protect your home with smart security cameras. Whether you want to keep an eye on the dogs or answer the door while you’re away, smart security cameras are the best option. With so many brands on the market today, we’ve narrowed down the best security camera deals from Ring .

Ring is a smart home security company that designs and manufactures surveillance systems including video doorbells, security cameras and accessories. The Ring camera options include the Ring Indoor Cam, Ring Stick Up Cam, Ring Spotlight Cam and Ring Floodlight Cam. These cameras include battery, plug-in, wired, mount and solar options, for both the inside and outside the house.

Once you’ve set up your Ring camera, you’ll need to download the Ring app. The Ring app is free and comes with instant notifications, live view and two-way talk. If you want more features and surveillance options, you can upgrade to the Ring Protect Plan for £2.50 / $3 to record, review and share video footage. Most Ring purchases come with a 30 day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan too so you can try it out before you sign up for the paid plan.

Ring was acquired in 2018 by Amazon and Ring products and discounts can be found on the Ring website, Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and many more. These retailers also have tons of deals and price cuts on Ring products and you can find bundle deals on Ring cameras and doorbells for a fully functioning smart home solution.

We’ve found the best deals on Ring security cameras this month, including discounts on the Indoor, Stick Up, Spotlight and Floodlight options.

Ring Indoor Cam deals

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Indoor Cam is one of the best cheap security cameras for basic monitoring, features and price. To get started with this compact indoor camera, simply plug it in, download the app and you’re off! As Ring is owned by Amazon, all Ring cameras are Alexa compatible and you can monitor your home via your phone, tablet or Amazon Echo devices. The Ring Indoor Cam offers night vision, 1080p HD video and the app lets you set up custom motion activity zones. The price of the Ring Indoor Cam is £49.99 but you can often find it for half price at Amazon or in a bundle deal on the Ring website.

Ring Stick Up Cam deals

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a flexible and versatile security system that works both inside and outside the house. There are three options for the Stick Up Cam: Battery, Plug-in and Elite. They all work the same and have similar features but the main differences is that the Stick Up Cam Battery is battery-powered, the Stick Up Cam Plug-In is wired and the Stick Up Cam Elite connects to your router. The Stick Up Cam was rated highly in our best security cameras guide and we enjoyed its versatility, video quality and app in our Ring Stick Up Cam review . All versions are easy to use and set up, with prices starting at £89.99 for battery and plug-in and £179.99 for the Elite.

Ring Spotlight Cam deals

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Spotlight Cam is an outdoor security camera that’s equipped with built-in LED light strips and a siren. One of the best outdoor security cameras , it has built-in microphones and speakers so you can see, hear and speak to whoever is outside your house. There are four options for the Ring Spotlight Cam: Battery, Wired, Mount and Solar. The Mount model is powered by your mains electrical circuit using the Hardwired Kit that comes with the purchase and the Solar model connects to your solar panel. You can buy 1, 2, 3 and 4 camera systems and prices start from £179.99 for the battery and wired options and go up to £219.98 for the mount and £229.98 for the solar.

Ring Floodlight Cam deals

(Image credit: Ring)

Finally, the Ring Floodlight Cam is the most advanced outdoor camera from Ring, with its 3D motion detection, floodlights and security siren. The Ring Floodlight Cam is designed for larger areas of your home and comes with extra night visibility, customisable motion zones and stronger LED lights. There are two options for the Ring Floodlight Cam: Wired Plus and Wired Pro. The main difference between the two is that the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro comes with a Bird's Eye View viewing option which allows you to pinpoint when and where motion was detected with an aerial map view. In comparison to the other Ring cameras, professional installation is recommended for the Ring Floodlight Cam and prices start at £179.99 for the Plus and £219.99 for the Pro.