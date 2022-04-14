Best Blink camera deals for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re interested in updating or cracking down on your home security, you need to look into Blink cameras.

Blink is a home automation company that designs and manufactures smart home security cameras for both inside and outside the home. Blink technology is wireless, HD and battery powered, so they don’t need any special installation. They easily monitor, record and alert you to any disturbances via the Blink Home Monitor app which is free to download with your Blink camera purchase.

The Blink cameras available today are the Blink Outdoor, Blink Indoor and Blink Mini. Alongside the main smart home security cameras, Blink also offers floodlights and solar panel mounts that support the Blink Outdoor camera with charging and extra lighting.

Acquired by Amazon in 2017, Blink cameras can be found on Amazon and other popular retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Argos. There are often huge deals (including 50% off) on Blink cameras, specifically on Black Friday and throughout the seasons. As Blink is owned by Amazon, you can also find bundle deals with other Amazon products like the Echo Show.

We’ve found the best deals on all Blink home security cameras this month, including Outdoor, Indoor and Mini models.

Blink Outdoor deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery powered HD security camera, designed to monitor your home from the outside. The Blink Outdoor is rated highly and has made both of T3’s best security camera and best outdoor wireless security camera guides.

The Blink Outdoor uses infrared night vision and is built to withstand the elements so you can feel confident that it’ll monitor and protect your home even during heavy rain and storms. When the Blink Outdoor detects movement, it’ll alert you on the Blink Home Monitor app. It has two-way audio features so you can see, hear and speak to people outside your home in real time. Like all Blink products, it’s easy to set up and doesn’t require any professional installation or wiring.

The Blink Outdoor options you can find are 1, 2, 3 or 5 camera kits and prices typically start at £89.99.

Blink Indoor deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Blink Indoor is exactly the same as the Blink Outdoor except it’s designed for the inside of the home. It has an impressive battery life, monitoring features and can either be mounted to the wall or sit on your furniture for optimal viewing and recording. The Blink Indoor also works with Alexa so you can use your voice to monitor your home through supported Alexa-enabled devices (this is also available with the Outdoor and Mini devices).

Like the Outdoor model, the Blink Indoor is available in 1, 2, 3 or 5 camera kits and prices start at £69.99.

Blink Mini deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Blink Mini is an indoor HD wired security camera. It’s a slightly smaller size than the Blink Indoor and can be plugged in around the house. We’ve rated the Blink Mini as one of the best cheap security cameras on the market and we were extremely impressed with its video quality, audio and motion zone customisation as stated in our Blink Mini review .

The Blink Mini is available in 1 or 2 camera kits and prices start at £29.99 so it’s a strong starter security camera and a good choice if you’re on a tight budget.

