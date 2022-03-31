Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for an easy way to stream all your favourite apps and shows straight to your TV, you need to look into an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Fire TV Stick, it’s a portable streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and effectively turns your TV into a smart TV. The Fire TV Stick was launched in 2014 and there have been many generations of the Fire TV Stick and its remote since then.

The Fire TV Stick is sold through many top retailers and ranges in price from £29.99 up to £109.99. It’s a great device to have in your TV setup and makes streaming videos, music and games much easier. It also acts as a smart home device as you can connect it to other Amazon products like the Show or Echo to unlock more features.

We’ve found the best deals on all generations of the Fire TV Stick, including the original, Lite, 4K, 4K Max and Cube versions.

Fire TV Stick Lite deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the entry-level version of the Fire TV Stick. The Fire TV Stick Lite remote control comes with Alexa voice control and lets you click through numerous apps, channels and more. As the most basic Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable model at £29.99 and is best for basic and essential streaming.

Fire TV Stick deals

L: Fire TV Stick 1st gen, M: Fire TV Stick 2nd gen, R: Fire TV Stick 3rd gen (Image credit: Amazon)

The standard or original Fire TV Stick has had many different versions, including 1st, 2nd and 3rd generations.

The 1st generation of the Fire TV Stick (left) didn’t have voice controls and was a slightly different shape. The 2nd generation (middle) came with Alexa voice search, a slightly slimmer shape and had a few wireless hardware updates. The 3rd generation of the Fire TV Stick (right) is best for HD streaming and has convenient controls, including volume, power and mute buttons. You’ll find that it looks similar to the 4K versions as it has app buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Prices start at £39.99 for the standard Fire TV Stick and you can get certified refurbished 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation versions from Amazon or eBay (which are typically cheaper).

Fire TV Stick 4K deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire TV Stick 4K succeeds the third generation of the Fire TV Stick and has an upgraded processor that supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It’s a great model that’s designed for cinematic streaming and also has the handy buttons and voice control. The Fire TV Stick 4K starts at £49.99 and looks the same as the standard Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The most powerful Fire TV Stick is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max . It has all the same functions and features as the other versions but has Wi-Fi 6 support. In general, it’s faster and more fluid than the other versions, with 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K version. As the latest version, it’s unsurprisingly more expensive than the other Fire TV Sticks and starts at £54.99.

Fire TV Cube deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire TV Stick device is available in two forms: the HDMI sticks mentioned above and the set-top box called the Amazon Fire TV Cube . Essentially, it acts as a cable box and streaming media player and replaced the old Fire TV hardware (this was discontinued in 2018 and replaced by the Cube).

The Fire TV Cube has an Amazon Echo smart speaker embedded inside it and runs on a powerful processor that delivers 4K streaming. As it’s a bigger device and has Echo and 4K Ultra HD included, it’s more expensive than the Fire TV Sticks at £109.99.

Which is the best Fire TV Stick?

So which is the best Fire TV Stick? Ultimately, it depends what you intend to use it for! If you’re not too fussed about having tons of features and want a cheaper price tag, we’d recommend the Lite or standard Fire TV Stick option. On the other hand, if speed is important to you and you want the 4K support, the 4K and 4K Max versions are strong, powerful and won’t break the bank too much.

The Fire TV Cube is a different matter compared to the Fire TV Stick as it’s more of a standalone product that also features other Amazon products (the Echo), hence the higher price tag. If you’re interested in the Echo speaker system and a Fire TV Stick, combining the two together in the Fire TV Cube can be more convenient and cheaper than buying them separately.